‘My daughter has been been branded a terrorist – she is a hero,’ says Sukaina Rajwani, mother of Fatema Zainab

At the rally at Downing Street the first speaker was Husam Zomlot, the Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, who said: ‘Friends of justice, friends of Palestine, thank you for refusing to look away.

‘Just today 20 more Palestinians were killed. We stand here today to say not in our name, not in our time. While Israel is torturing people in prison camps these people are not prisoners they are hostages. Their only crime is to be Palestinian.

‘You have heard the suffering of Dr Abu Safiya. The mainstream media have shamelessly repeated Israel’s lie that Dr Safiya is a terrorist.

‘But he is a hero who stayed with his patients to the last. One of so many medical workers to do so. It’s not just doctors. Journalists are also targeted. They are not terrorists.

‘We know who the terrorists are. Netanyahu is the terrorist, the settlers are the terrorists.

‘Andy Burnham has acknowledged that Britain has fallen short. That is an important step. But these are words, we need action.

‘The ICJ (International Court of Justice) ruling must be implemented. The arms to Israel must cease. Ban all illegal settlements Ban the sale of products of all illegal settlements.’

‘The British government recognised the state of Palestine in September last year, but now it must be established.

‘Do not underestimate your power, the power of the people. London has become the epicentre of the movement for justice in Palestine.

‘Today you stand at the centre of a global movement This movement, your movement is changing the world.’

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, said: ‘Genocide in Gaza has been met with silence from this Labour government. This Labour government is still ignoring the genocide but we won’t be ignored, we will still fight and fight.

‘On Mandela Day today, 18th July, I repeat the truth that Nelson Mandela said many years ago “our freedom is incomplete without the Freedom of the Palestinian people”.’

Jeremy Corbyn, MP for Islington North said: ‘Andy Burnham is the eighth Prime Minister with the UK complicit in arms sales to Israel since the massacre of Palestinians in 2009 in Operation Cast Lead.

‘Starmer leaves office tomorrow and his legacy is that of a human rights lawyer who refused to admit that genocide was going on.

‘The people of Gaza are being corralled into a smaller and smaller area. We say to Burnham, first, stop all arms to Israel; second, impose the toughest sanctions on Israel.

‘Burnham must know that we will never give up. The war against the Palestinian people is not just bombs and killing, it’s also to destroy the culture and arts of the Palestinian people.

‘When you look at the actions of Israel now, if Britain is complicit in Gaza genocide it’s also complicit in the illegal bombing of Iran and the attempted occupation of Lebanon.’

Lindsey German from the Stop the War Coalition said: ‘I’d like to say a few words to Keir Starmer before he goes. He says he’s leaving Britain in a better place than he found it. He’s armed and supported genocide. He is complicit. He is a war criminal and should be tried for it and must be held to account for it.’

Sukaina Rajwani said: ‘I’m the mother of Fatema Zainab Rajwani. Last month, Jeremy Johnson sentenced people as terrorists. Their crime, taking action against Elbit Systems, the largest weapons manufacturer for Israel.

‘My daughter Fatema Zainab is only 21 years old. She has spent nearly a tenth of her life in prison. The brutal state has stepped in, stitched up a retrial inspired by Israel and Elbit Systems.

‘You realise you have drenched Palestine in more blood. My daughter has been branded a terrorist. She has been victimised and criminalised. She is not a terrorist she is a hero.

‘Britain is going all out to justify supporting genocide It is up to us to rise up and win this fight. Direct action is not terrorism. You have nothing to lose but your chains. Filton 25 you make us proud!’

Ed Harlow, President of the National Education Union said: ‘In Gaza an independent commission has found that 20,000 children have been killed and 44,000 injured, many of them tortured and mistreated.

‘By targeting children Israel is seeking to prevent Palestine having a future. Israel does not want us to bear witness to the war on Palestinian children. On 10th October we will march against three years of genocide. It must be stopped now! Tenth of October is International Day of Action for Palestine.’

Sarah Agha, British-Palestinian actress and writer said: ‘Palestine has a long history of culture. The Palestinian cause will not disappear. We have seen the terror. The closer to the collapse of an empire the crazier the laws it introduces.’

Dr Ishmael Patel, Friends of al-Aqsa, said: ‘Starmer’s love affair with Israel lost him his premiership. Israel is attacking the West Bank more and more. End arms to Israel now! Sanction Netanyahu! We want action! Burnham don’t wait! Starmer’s road ended in misery, don’t follow it.’

Tariq Allabadi, Palestinian Forum in Britain, said: ‘In Israel Palestinian hostages are held in Israeli torture camps. Starmer is leaving in humiliation. Good good riddance! We’ve had enough of empty platitudes and we will hold Burnham to account. Sanctions on Israel now!’

Raghad Tikriti, Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) said: ‘1,000 days of genocide and Burnham inherits a democracy that supports it. The UK has more legislation against the students protesting against the genocide then against the genocide itself. That is Starmer’s legacy.’

Nadia Hawa, of the Red Ribbons Campaign said: ‘We demand the immediate release of Dr Safiya.’

She read out the lists of names of doctors and journalists incarcerated in Israeli prisons and said: ‘Israel has arrested one million Palestinians since 1967.

‘Israel is the only country in the world that prosecutes children in military courts. Free Palestinian hostages!’

Jonathan Fluxman from the Jewish bloc said: ‘Greetings I’m a retired doctor. Our government has embarked on a campaign against support for Palestine among NHS workers. The Mann Review of June 2026 has banned support for Palestine in the NHS. It allows no Palestinian colours or symbols anywhere in the NHS.

‘NHS workers are now being vilified, bullied and intimidated by mindless managers who cannot wait to do its bidding. The BMA overwhelmingly rejected the IHRA definition of antisemitism recently in a vote at the BMA Conference. The vote was overwhelming.

‘When you go to hospital wear your Palestine badge don’t let them make Palestine invisible in the NHS. Dr Safiya is being held in a one metre by one metre cell.’

Sophie Bolt, CND, said: ‘Today we are calling for a total change. It’s good Burnham apologised for Labour. But apologies aren’t enough – stop arming genocide. This government is buying new fighter jets from the USA. Britain is now the world’s third largest nuclear arms dealer. The only people getting rich are the arms companies. Burnham stop it now.’

Peter Leary deputy leader of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign was the final speaker. He said: ‘Burnham must start by issuing sanctions on Israel, a full arms embargo and stop spiteful persecution of protesters for Palestine. On 10th of October we will hold our next march to mark three years of Gaza genocide.’