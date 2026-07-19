Call general strike to stop arms to Israel!

OVER 50,000 workers, students and youth marched through central London from Russell Square to Whitehall on Saturday afternoon demanding ‘Free, Free Palestine!’

With the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza having continued for nearly three years, since October 2023, many marchers, as well as speakers at the rally at the end of the march near Downing Street, condemned the UK’s continued arming of Israel and demanded that it end now.

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists banner read: ‘

End Israel’s Occupation Recognise Palestinian State Now! • Call a General Strike to Stop Arms to Israel • No More Nakbas!’



It had a loud and lively contingent behind it which along the full length of the march kept up constant chants of: ‘From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be Free!’ ‘1234 Occupation No More 5678 Israel is a terror State!’ ‘General Strike for Palestine!’

There were thousands of Palestinian flags on the march, as well as a number of trade union banners including the striking Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) Unite banner, the Free Marwan Barghouti banner from Walsall, Iranians against Imposed War, a banner from the Global Sumud Flotilla Medicin Sans Frontier.

There were numerous placards demanding the release from Israeli prisons of Dr Safiya and Marwan Bargouti.

News Line spoke to a number of marchers as the demonstration was assembling.

Ann Walker, a pharmacy technician from Stockport, said: ‘This is my first Palestine March. The situation in Gaza is still genocide and they are moving on to other parts of the region. Burnham must be made to stop arming Israel. I’m a member of Unison and the unions must stand up for the workers, especially in Palestine.’

Liz Goldsmith, a teaching assistant from Manningtree in Essex, said: ‘I have come on nearly every march for the last three years. Britain must stop arming Israel. People who have the power and sway to do more should do more. We’re not giving up, we’re not disheartened.’

Clarisse Wharton, a teaching assistant from South London, said: ‘I’ve been on lots of Palestine marches and disgusted at what’s happening and the way that it’s treated as if it’s over. It’s not over it will only be over when the state of Palestine is established where Jews, Christians and Muslims can live in peace together.’

Irtaza Khan a tax accountant from Manchester, said: ‘I came on the first march on October 14th 2023. Then I went on the first anniversary one a year after. I could see what was going to happen. They were making up lies like the babies being beheaded to try and silence the people of Britain and America and the way they were indiscriminately bombing everyone. There needs to be a lot of changes and politics. The working class must take the power.’

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