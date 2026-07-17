Release Dr Hussam Abu Safiya now!

THE lives of 16 Gaza doctors, detained by Israel, are at risk.

Dr Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital remains held in isolation in the underground Rakefet facility and had been beaten again after his previous visit, leaving him bleeding from a finger injury.

He said he was examined and X-rayed but never told the results, and that painkillers were stopped without explanation.

He described a worsening problem in his right eye and asked for his confiscated glasses back. Israel’s interior ministry has told the Supreme Court there is no indication his life is at risk.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel says it has been refused his medical file and independent access to him.

He was seized when troops stormed Kamal Adwan Hospital on 27 December 2024.

The 16 Gazan doctors detained are: Dr. Ahmed Shahada, Dr. Mahmoud Al-Hallaq, Dr. Raed Mahdi, Dr. Murad Al-Qouqa, Dr. Hamza Abu Subha, Dr. Ahmed Mousa, Dr. Nahid Abu Taima, Dr. Ghassan Abu Zuhri, Dr. Musab Sam’an, Dr. Hassan Al-Muqayyad, Dr. Mohammed Obeid, Dr. Akram Abu Ouda, Dr. Medhat Abu Tabanja, Dr. Omar Ammar, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, and Dr. Marwan Al-Hams.

They all face serious risk from solitary confinement, starvation, medical neglect and harsh interrogation.

It is a deliberate policy against healthcare workers who stayed at their posts through Israel’s genocide in Gaza, and there are international demands for their immediate release alongside all Palestinian prisoners.

Israel has stepped up its attacks on Palestinians both in Gaza and the West Bank.

A Palestinian was killed and several others wounded, among them a young girl, when an Israeli airstrike struck a residential apartment in Gaza City yesterday.

Two of the wounded, a woman and a young girl, were brought to Al-Shifa after a drone strike near Taj Mall on Al-Yarmouk Street.

Israeli forces also fired on the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood, struck a house in western Gaza City, and shelled Jabalia, Deir Al-Balah, Al-Qarara and Rafah, while naval vessels fired off the coast.

The strikes followed a Ministry of Health report on Thursday that four people had been killed and 28 injured in the previous 24 hours, with casualties still trapped under rubble that rescue crews could not reach.

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