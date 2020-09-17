‘Trump is an outlaw and a rogue’ Syria hits back after Trump admits he wanted to assassinate Assad!

SYRIA’S Foreign and Expatriates Ministry has affirmed that the statements of US President Donald Trump about targeting Syrian President President Bashar al-Assad for assassination underlines that the (US) administration is both rogue and outlaw.

It follows the same method as terrorist organisations – of killing and liquidation without consideration to any principles or rules.

An official source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in a statement to SANA (the Syrian News Agency) that the statements of the head of the US administration about targeting President Bashar al-Assad show clearly the level to which the thinking and political behaviour of the US administration has declined.

The source added that President Trump’s recognition of such a step affirms that the US administration is a rogue and outlaw state, and follows the same method of the terrorist organisations of killing and liquidation without any consideration to the principles or any legal, human, or ethical rules with the aim of achieving its interests in the region.

Meanwhile, with the aim of strengthening their illegitimate presence in Hasaka province, US occupation forces continue to provide their illegitimate bases and occupation positions with military and logistic equipment.

The SANA reporter quoted local sources as saying that the occupying convoy consists of 13 trucks affiliated to US occupation forces and moved from Hasaka city on the Hasaka-Qamishli highway, heading to one of their illegitimate bases in Al-Malikiyah area in the far northeastern countryside.

On Tuesday, a helicopter belonging to the US occupation was grounded in Tal Haddad village in al-Yaroubiya in Hasaka eastern countryside. Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries attacked residential houses with shells and properties in the villages located to the west of Tal Abyad in Raqqa countryside.

Local sources told SANA that Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries in terrorist organisations targeted residential houses and citizens properties with a number of artillery shells in the village of Kuberlak, west of Tal Abyad, causing material damage to them.

A SANA reporter in Daraa said on Wednesday that an explosive device attached by terrorists to a car parked near al-Matar Park in al-Matar neighbourhood, in Daraa city, went off – causing the injury of two persons and material damage to the place.

The reporter added that the injured persons were admitted to the hospital to receive treatment.

At the same time, a child was martyred and his father was seriously injured in a landmine blast left behind by QSD militia in the vicinity of Ayn Issa town in the northern countryside of Raqqa. Civil sources told SANA that a landmine left behind by QSD militia which planted mines in the vicinity of its dens and positions in the countryside of Raqqa, Hasaka and Deir Ezzor, exploded while the man and his son were working in their agricultural land.

The sources indicated that the explosion of the landmine claimed the life of the child, and critically injured his father.

In the context of the continuous attacks on the locals, the sources indicated that the terrorists supported by the Turkish occupation forces shelled Qazali village, east of Tal Abyad city, in the far north side of Raqqa, near the border with Turkey.

They added that the terrorist attack caused damage to houses and properties – while the UN’s war crimes panel urged Turkey to rein in its allied militants in Northern Syria.

At the same time a panel of United Nations war crimes investigators has called on Turkey to rein in allied militants in northern Syria, who may have committed a range of war crimes against civilians, including hostage-taking, rape and torture.

In a report covering the first half of the current year and published on Tuesday, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said militants of the so-called Syrian National Army, also known as the Free Syrian Army, detain civilians and transfer them to Turkey for prosecution, adding that such acts could amount to the war crime of unlawful deportation.

The panel warned that assassinations and rapes of civilians were on the rise in war-ravaged Syria.

At the same time fierce infighting erupted between rival Turkish-backed militants in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasakah – over the distribution of stolen objects and disagreements over seizure of local houses.

‘In Afrin, Ra’s al-Ayn and the surrounding areas, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army may have committed the war crimes of hostage-taking, cruel treatment, torture, and rape,’ panel chair Paulo Pinheiro told a news briefing.

‘Turkey should act to prevent these abuses and ensure the protection of civilians in the areas under its control,’ he said.

Ankara has been providing support to militants operating to topple the Damascus government since early 2011. Last year, Turkey seized control of the border town of Ras al-Ain after it launched a cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria with the help of its allied armed groups to push Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that consultations between the officials on the conflict zone are underway at a technical level in Ankara, the Arabic-language al-Mayadeen television news network reported.

On March 5, Russia and Turkey came to an agreement on the ceasefire regime in Idlib, where Turkish aggression against the Syrian government had earlier risked starting a war.

The ceasefire came a few months after the Syrian army launched an anti-terror operation against foreign-sponsored militants following the latter’s failure to honour a de-escalation agreement between Ankara and Moscow.

Turkey has, meanwhile, sent thousands of troops and heavy military hardware into Idlib in an unprecedented incursion to back the militants.

Damascus, though, has vowed to liberate the whole of Syria, including Idlib, which remains the last major bastion for foreign-backed Takfiri terrorists in the country.

Syria has repeatedly denounced Turkey’s military activities in the Arab state as a violation of its sovereignty, urging Ankara to withdraw its troops and stop backing the militants that have taken up arms against the central government.