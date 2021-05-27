‘Probe Johnson for corporate manslaughter’ – Labour MP – Care home incompetence led to thousands of deaths

‘WHEN will the Prime Minister and others be investigated by the police for alleged corporate manslaughter and why did they not follow the example of New Zealand where they managed to control the virus with minimum number of deaths?’ Yasmin Qureshi Labour MP for for Bolton South East asked Tory Health Secretary Hancock in Parliament yesterday.

Hancock replied: ‘No. What I would say to the people of Bolton is that the uptake of vaccinations has been phenomenal.’

Hancock was responding to an urgent question put to him about the government’s lack of preparedness and handling of the coronavirus pandemic in the light of ex-government advisor Dominic Cummings’ evidence given to the Parliamentary Committee the previous day.

Labour Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: ‘There are allegations of a lack of preparedness and lack of protection in care homes. Now these allegations from Cummings are either true – and if so the Health Secretary potentially stands in breach of the ministerial code – or they are false, and the Prime Minister brought a fantasist and a liar into the heart of Downing Street. Which is it?

‘Families who have lost loved ones deserve full answers from him today. Is he ashamed that he promised a protective shield around care homes and over 30,000 care home residents have died? Why were 25,000 elderly people discharged back into care homes without being tested?

‘Did he tell Downing Street in March that people discharged from hospital had been tested? It was not until the 15th of April that there was a requirement for testing to take place.’

Hancock replied: ‘These allegations that were put yesterday and repeated by the right honourable gentleman, are serious allegations and I welcome the opportunity to come to the House to put formally on the record that these unsubstantiated allegations are not true.’

The GMB union commented: ‘This morning in Parliament, whilst the Health Secretary refuted claims that he was unfit for the job, he failed to give answers on urgent questions surrounding the discharge of Covid patients into care homes.

‘Health and care workers were put in the line of fire as the government squabbled and lied to each other.’

Rehana Azam, GMB National Secretary, said: ‘Last year during a PPE shortage, thousands of care workers and NHS staff were put in the line of fire whilst the government squabbled and lied to each other.

‘They even hid thousands of Covid deaths, with just the HSE reporting 111 people have died at work whilst their own statistics, showed more than 5,000 people had died from Covid. It’s a disgrace and they deserve so much better.

‘It’s time for an immediate public inquiry as needless lives have been lost. We need answers and urgent safeguards put in place to protect workers still putting themselves in harm’s way.’

At a press briefing yesterday afternoon, Hancock said: ‘The Indian variant is still spreading. More than half and potentially three quarters are of this variant.

‘Out of the 49 people in hospital in Bolton only five had both jabs. This is a race between vaccination and the virus.’

The latest coronavirus figures showed ten new coronavirus deaths across the UK in the last 24 hours. For the second day in a row, the number of new Covid cases has topped 3,000 – 3,542 have been reported.

When challenged by a BBC reporter that it was common knowledge that there were problems in care homes at the outset of the pandemic, Hancock was asked whether he knew that elderly patients were being discharged from hospitals and sent back into care homes even though they were Covid positive.

Hancock replied: ‘We worked as hard as we could to protect people who live in care homes.

‘When it comes to testing people who leave hospitals and go back into care homes, we committed to do that.

‘But that took time. We at the beginning only had the capacity to test 2,000, so we started right from scratch.

‘We could only do that when we had the testing capacity which had to be built.’

An ITV reporter pushed again: ‘The accusation was quite particular. Did you tell the PM, as Dominic Cummings claims, that everyone who had left hospital had been tested?’

Hancock said: ‘I was committed to putting the policy in place, but it takes time to build the testing system. Because we didn’t have that testing capacity at the beginning it was not possible. What I am proud of is that we built that testing capacity.’