Johnson imposes local lockdowns!

TORY PM Johnson announced severe restrictions to be imposed on Liverpool yesterday to try to tackle the coronavirus crisis.

He said he supported the Metro Mayor of Liverpool: ‘I would like to put on record my thanks to Steve Rotherham and his collegues in very difficult circumstances.’

He added: ‘I can report that we have been able to reach agreement with leaders in Merseyside. Local authorities in the Liverpool City region will move into the Very High Alert level from Wednesday.

‘As well as pubs and bars, in Merseyside gyms and leisure centres, betting shops and casinos will close.’

He went on to outline the national measures: ‘We will simplify and standardise our local rules by introducing a three-tiered system of local Covid alert levels in England – Medium, High and Very High.

‘The medium alert level will cover most of the country and will consist of the current national levels, this includes the rule of six and the closure of hospitality at 10pm.

‘The High Alert level reflects the interventions in many local areas at the moment.

‘This primarily aims to reduce household-to-household transmission by preventing mixing between different households or support bubbles indoors.

‘In these areas the rule of six will continue to apply outdoors where it is harder for the virus to spread in public spaces as well as private gardens.

‘Most areas which are already subjected to local restrictions will automatically move into the High Alert level.

‘As a result of rising infection rates, these include Nottinghamshire, East and West Cheshire and a small area of Huyton.

‘The Very High alert level will apply where transmission rates are rising most rapidly and where the NHS can be seen to be under unbearable pressure without further restrictions.

‘In these areas the government will set a baseline prohibiting social mixing indoors and in private gardens, and I am sorry to say, closing pubs and bars.

‘We want to create the maximum amount of local consensus for this more severe local action.

‘So in each area we will work with local government leaders on the additional measures.

‘This could lead to further restriction of hospitality, leisure, entertainment or personal care sectors.

‘But retail, schools and universities will remain open.

‘As my Right Honourable friend the Chancellor has set out, the government will expand its unprecedented economic support.’

NHS Nightingale hospitals in Manchester, Sunderland and Harrogate are standing by to take patients.

More people are now in hospital with Covid than before restrictions were announced in March.