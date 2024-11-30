TUC holds Palestine Day of Action!

There was a lively protest on Thursday afternoon of around 60 people outside Stratford Town Hall in support of the ‘Day of Action for Palestine’ organised by the TUC leaders.

There were chants of ‘Free Free Palestine’ and ‘From the River to the Sea Palestine will be free’ which had passing motorists beeping their support.

There was also sixth form students from a local college in Newham who joined the march and shouted along with other protesters.

News Line spoke to some of those involved in the Day of Action for Palestine.

Speaking to the News Line, Oisin Mulholland, Unite member and Trade Union liasion for Newham, said: ‘I think its important we get workers to come out as part of the campaign to end genocide in Gaza.

‘The government says that they want a ceasefire, but were slow to call it, and there’s been no real attempt by them to bring about a ceasefire.

‘The ICC arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant is a step forward, but it is also an indictment on Labour.

‘For not only enabling but propping up genocide. I would support the call for a general strike for Palestine, and think that union members need to step up and take serious action.’

Daniel Selwyn, NEU member in Newham, said: ‘I’m here as an educator standing in solidarity with Palestinians on this day of action.

‘As educators, we have seen 80 per cent of schools bombed, with universities destroyed, and we’ve seen thousands of children being massacred.

‘I want the children who I teach to grow up in a world of peace, liberation and justice, rather than a world of genocide and occupations.

Walter from Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: ‘I am here in total support of Palestine because the Palestinians are being killed and oppressed by the colonialist state which is grabbing all their land, exploiting them as well as killing men, women and children.

‘This didn’t start in 2023, it started with the Balfour Declaration. Another reason for solidarity with the Palestinians is because of my hope of the ending of the exploitation of men over men.

‘If we don’t stand up against these violent policies of the USA and Britain then we could be the next to suffer.’

More than 100 students and lecturers walked out of Kingston University in south west London at lunchtime to support the Day of Action for Palestine yesterday.

Illustration student Esme Witts told News Line: ‘I’m here for Palestine. The West is complicit in genocide and it has to stop.

‘Israel is armed and organised by the West.

‘It’s now at last been listed as a war crime and Netanyahu must be arrested.’

Visual and material culture lecturer and UCU member, Lina Hakim said: ‘The government must be put on the spot.

‘The majority of UK citizens demand an end to arming Israel. If a place like Britain doesn’t follow the International Criminal Court rules, it puts into question the whole of international legality. There should be a general strike.’

Mohammed Aljanabi, a 2nd year forensic science student, said: ‘I’m from Iraq and I know that Israel has been causing mayhem throughout the Middle East for years. Everyone hates Israel.

‘It’s not the Jewish people we hate, there are many Jews who hate Zionism. It’s not about religion at all.

‘We want a general strike in Britain to stop the government supporting Israel.’

At Goldsmiths University in South East London, there was a rally of more than 200 people, followed by a 100 strong march to Camberwell College of Arts. Their slogans had an electric effect on passers-by and drivers who clapped and tooted their horns, as the march demanded an end to the Zionist genocide against the Palestinians.