Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles if war is declared on Hezbollah!

ISRAEL will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in a future war with Hezbollah an Israeli general has said.

A high-ranking Israeli military commander says the Hezbollah resistance movement can fire 2,000 missiles per day towards Israel in case a military confrontation breaks out with Lebanon.

Speaking at the B’Sheva Conference in Jerusalem al-Quds on Monday, OC Home Front Command Major General Uri Gordin said that some 2,000 rockets and missiles will be fired at the Israeli-occupied territories every day and will challenge Tel Aviv’s military capabilities, according to The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Gordin said the Israeli regime will activate what he described as a powerful military that has never been seen before during a future war with Hezbollah.

On March 3rd, Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said the United States and Israel do not dare attack the Lebanese resistance movement since they are aware that the group’s firm determination to respond to any act of aggression will never change.

Sheikh Qassem stressed at the time that Hezbollah intends to remain in a defensive position and does not want to initiate a war.

‘Israel must understand that the battleground is not open for it,’ he said, adding that any future battle will be taken to the depth of the Israeli-occupied territories.

Earlier this year, Alon Ben-David, a military commentator for Israel’s Channel 13 television network, said in an opinion piece that Hezbollah had boosted its missile power in recent years as the Tel Aviv regime intensified its atrocities against Syria.

Titled: ‘Is Israel ignoring the biggest strategic threat it faces?’ his opinion piece said while Israeli authorities have been intensifying their acts of aggression against Syria, they have not stopped Hezbollah’s efforts to establish an independent capability of producing and manufacturing accurate missiles on Lebanese territory.

‘The main strategic threat facing Israel is not located in Syria, but in Lebanon, and as it stands, Israel is avoiding dealing with it,’ it added.

Hezbollah says it has doubled the size of its missile arsenal within a year, and has the entire occupied territories inside the range of its precision projectiles.

‘Several estimations indicate that the organisation has managed to accumulate a few hundred mid to long range accurate missiles by now,’ it said.

Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. About 1,200 Lebanese, most of them civilians, lost their lives during Israel’s 33-day war on Lebanon back in the summer of 2006.

According to a 629-page report of the Winograd Commission, appointed by the Israeli regime itself, Hezbollah fighters involved in defending Lebanon against the Israeli war defeated the enemy and Tel Aviv was compelled to withdraw without having achieved any of its objectives.

The Winograd Commission was set by former Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert in September 2006 to examine the events during Israel’s 33-day war on Lebanon.

The commission was formed in the wake of public criticism and protest over the fact that the Israeli military had effectively lost the war by failing to achieve its aim of freeing two soldiers captured by Hezbollah fighters.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the 2006 war, calls on Israel to respect Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Lebanon and the occupying entity are technically at war since the latter has kept the Arab country’s Shebaa Farms under occupation since 1967.

Meanwhile, the Israeli ministry of military affairs says it has upgraded the so-called Iron Dome missile system to intercept additional kinds of projectiles, amid fears in Tel Aviv of the increasing defense capabilities of resistance groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Moshe Patel, who is in charge of the ministry’s missile department, said in a statement on Tuesday that the missile system had completed a series of tests, including interceptions of rocket and missile salvos as well as simultaneous interceptions of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles.

Patel added the new system would be deployed by Israel’s air force and navy in the near future.

The highly-publicised Iron Dome system was designed to detect, assess and intercept a variety of shorter-range targets such as rockets, artillery and mortars, but it has proven largely ineffective in serving that purpose during the military conflicts that the regime has waged over the past years.

The anti-missile project was first installed in 2011 near Beersheba as a mobile all-weather system, years after Tel Aviv’s humiliating defeat in its 33-day war on Lebanon, in which the regime suffered huge losses thanks to the major role that the Hezbollah resistance movement played in defending its homeland.

The Israeli regime long tried to portray the ‘Iron Dome’ as an invincible and all-powerful missile system, but the thoughts of an invulnerable missile shield evaporated during the regime’s military aggression against the blockaded Gaza Strip in 2019.

During that conflict, Palestinian resistance fighters with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad resistance groups overwhelmed the system by firing around 700 missiles towards the Israeli-occupied territories in just two days. Only some 240 of them were intercepted.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad said back then that they deliberately fired enormous numbers of rockets at a specific target zone in a new tactic to saturate Iron Dome. Four Israeli settlers were killed and at least 80 others injured in Gaza’s retaliatory attacks.