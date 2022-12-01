China ready to forge closer links with Russia – says Xi Jinping

CHINESE President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China is ready to work with Russia to forge a closer partnership in energy cooperation.

Energy cooperation is an important cornerstone of practical cooperation between China and Russia, and also a positive force for maintaining global energy security, Xi said in a congratulatory letter sent to the 4th China-Russia Energy Business Forum (CREBF).

In the face of external risks and challenges, the two countries have strengthened communication and coordination and pushed forward major cooperation projects, which have demonstrated strong resilience of the China-Russia energy cooperation and broad prospects of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, he said.

Russian-Chinese relations are steadily developing despite the unstable situation in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to participants of the Fourth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, which was read out by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

‘Despite the complicated international situation, comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction ties between Russia and China continue to develop. The energy industry remains one of the key and most rapidly evolving areas of our economic cooperation,’ Putin pointed out in his message.

According to the Russian leader, the two countries have recently succeeded in ensuring a rather high level of bilateral ties in the oil, gas, coal and energy sectors, and they also work consistently to implement large-scale joint projects on China’s nuclear power plants and the production of liquefied natural gas.

Putin highlighted the CREBF’s increasing role in expanding cooperation by ensuring regular dialogue between government officials, leading industrial corporations, banking institutions and expert communities.

‘The most important area of the forum’s activities is the creation of an investment map of Russian-Chinese energy cooperation. The development of this unique information and analytical platform undoubtedly opens up new opportunities for the implementation of mutually beneficial commercial initiatives,’ Putin stressed, adding that he expected that the forum would carry out constructive and fruitful activities and the ideas and proposals put forward by its participants would find practical use.

The US guided-missile cruiser Chancellorsville intruded into waters near the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea without any Chinese permission, spokesman for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theatre Command Tian Junli said on Tuesday.

‘The actions of the US military seriously violated China’s sovereignty and security,’ the Chinese Defence Ministry quoted him as saying on its official channel on Wechat. According to Tian, the intrusion is more ‘iron-clad proof of its (the US’s) hegemony in the navigation and militarisation of the South China Sea’.

According to the statement, the PLA’s Navy and Air Force took measures to drive the US missile cruiser away.

Beijing has disputed with Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines the territorial jurisdiction of some islands in the South China Sea where large hydrocarbon reserves were found.

The most disputed territories are the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, the Nansha or Spratly Islands and the Huangyan Island (Scarborough Reef). The tensions have somewhat subsided in recent years thanks to multilateral efforts, including cooperation between China and ASEAN.

The Chinese authorities have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the provocative actions of the United States, which, they warn, may trigger a new escalation and harm the situation in the region.

Beijing has issued a formidable protest to the British government over the UK’s rash remarks about a BBC journalist allegedly having been beaten in Shanghai, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a briefing on Tuesday.

‘The UK’s remarks on the matter distort the facts and we view them as flagrant meddling in China’s domestic policy, therefore, we resolutely protest against it,’ he stressed.

The Chinese diplomat specified that when asked by police to leave the crowded area, the BBC journalist had refused and also failed to inform law enforcement officers that he was a media worker. ‘Police began to identify him, which is standard procedure,’ Zhao Lijian added.

According to him, Chinese police ‘were acting in full compliance with the law’. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also slammed a BBC report that its journalist had been beaten as untrue. ‘In fact, this is nothing more than slinging mud at China,’ Zhao Lijian noted.

‘The United Kingdom should respect the facts, make more cautious statements and stop pursuing double standards,’ he concluded.

* Meanwhile the Chinese government has announced: ‘To curb the latest Covid-19 resurgences across the country, Chinese authorities are implementing newly-released 20 measures in a more targeted and scientific manner to ensure people’s livelihoods.

‘The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 3,748 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases and 36,304 local asymptomatic cases, according to the National Health Commission.

MEDICAL TREATMENT

‘In a local hospital in Beijing, where 3,868 new local infections including asymptomatic carriers were reported on Sunday, separate wards and professional medical teams have been set up to provide medical treatment and intensive care for the high-risk groups.

‘The Beijing Ditan Hospital also increased the number of medical staff in cardiology, endocrinology, and other disciplines for their diagnosis and treatment.

‘To enhance the medical treatment capacity, south China’s Guangdong Province has quickly mobilised medical resources across the province. More than 8,000 medical staff from over 10 cities are supporting the provincial capital of Guangzhou, which registered 8,295 infections on Sunday.

‘The capability of nucleic acid testing for Covid strains has further improved, with the daily testing capacity reaching 60 million.

‘The construction of makeshift hospitals and quarantine places is speeding up.’

Zhang Yi, deputy director of the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission, said 19 makeshift hospitals have opened in Guangzhou, and 28 hospitals have been designated to take over those makeshift hospitals to provide medical services.

‘Southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, which reported 9,685 infections on Sunday, is transforming stadiums, markets, and other facilities to maximise the admission capacity.

GRASSROOTS EFFORTS

‘The grassroots organisations, such as neighbourhood communities, have been on the frontline of epidemic prevention and control.

‘In Chongqing, more than 600,000 people, including Party members and cadres, residents and couriers, have participated in volunteer activities to cope with the latest epidemic resurgence.

‘Jinxing Community in Shapingba District has organised over 200 volunteers to set up WeChat groups for epidemic prevention and mutual assistance for residents in 17 buildings.

‘Volunteers play a significant role in maintaining the order of nucleic acid detection and the daily necessities purchases and distribution for the community.

‘Communities in the central urban area of Chongqing have established lists to provide precise services for special groups such as pregnant women, infants, and the disabled.

‘In the Huagang Community of Guangzhou, the home building of resident Li Zhuo was classified as high-risk. He quickly helped set up a volunteer team to help community staff with the daily services.

‘Though it’s hard work, it’s well worth it as we are protecting the safety of residents in our community,’ Li said. ‘We cannot do great things, but we can do small things with great love.’

GUARANTEE

LIVELIHOODS’

‘The Ministry of Commerce has pledged more efforts to ensure the supply of daily necessities, especially for residents in areas hard hit by the Covid-19 resurgence.

‘More efforts will be made to ensure adequate distribution capacity in closed-off management areas, with priorities given to the elderly, children, pregnant women, patients, and persons with disabilities.

‘Local governments are optimising measures to safeguard residents’ livelihoods amid the fight against the latest Covid-19 resurgence.

‘Beijing has pledged to expedite the reopening of shopping malls and supermarkets affected by Covid-19, and e-commerce platforms are stocking up more supplies and recruiting more delivery workers to cater to the demands of the residents.

‘Dingdong, a fresh vegetable e-commerce platform, is also working with third-party delivery services.

‘In Chongqing, authorities organised retail companies to set up temporary stands outside the residential complexes that were under closed-off management. The local government has also asked e-commerce platforms and big supermarkets to increase stockpiles to meet surging online orders.

‘The commerce ministry said it will continue to monitor the prices of necessities, arrange the release of pork reserves, and improve cross-regional coordination to ensure ample supplies.’