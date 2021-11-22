Tories bringing in a pro-Zionist police state. They must be brought down with a general strike!

HOME Secretary Priti Patel, not satisfied with wanting to send asylum seekers to Albania for processing, has announced she is seeking to declare the whole of the Palestinian militant group Hamas a terrorist organisation and its political supporters to be terrorists.

The military wing of the group which holds Gaza in defiance of Israel is already proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK. However, the change will also cover the Islamist movement’s political wing, and British political supporters of Hamas.

It will be a criminal offence to belong to or invite support for the proscribed organisation or wear clothing which could be seen to support the group.

The penalty is a maximum of 14 years in prison and/or a fine. A proscription order laid before Parliament on Friday will now be debated and, subject to approval, will come into force on 26 November.

With this measure the British government and its Parliament are taking on not just the mass of the Palestinian people who support Hamas and the way that Hamas has fought the Zionist terror gangs and armed forces to a standstill.

They are also taking on millions of UK workers and their trade unions. All of the TUC trade unions support the right of the Palestinian people to their state and the right of the Palestinian people to defend themselves against Zionist gangsterism.

Currently, the Zionists are making a huge attempt to photograph and compile a dossier on every Palestinian man, woman and child.

Even the bourgeois press has been shocked at the sight of Palestinians with large families being woken up in the middle of the night by Israeli soldiers so that all of their children could be got out of bed, photographed and catalogued.

Now Patel and the Tory party is pushing forward to be willing accessories and accomplices to all of Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.

Patel has a history. As the International Development Secretary she held undisclosed meetings in Israel without telling the Foreign Office while accompanied by an influential pro-Israeli Conservative campaigner.

She visited the hospitals where Israel treated terrorists who had been injured in Syria in the service of Israel and brought them comfort.

Priti Sushi Patel has been serving as Home Secretary since 2019. She previously served as Secretary of State for International Development from 2016 to 2017.

Patel met the leader of one of Israel’s main political parties and made visits to several organisations where official departmental business was reportedly discussed. According to one source, at least one of the meetings was held at the suggestion of the Israeli ambassador to London.

In contrast, British diplomats in Israel were not informed about Patel’s plans. Ministers are by convention supposed to tell the Foreign Office when they are conducting official business overseas.

Downing Street said Patel was on a private holiday she had paid for herself, during which she took the opportunity to meet people.

Hamas has fought the Israeli state to a standstill. It has carried out hundreds of attacks against the Israel military and state. Outlawing Hamas is being presented as the completion of a bit of unfinished diplomatic business. It brings the UK into line with the US and the EU.

The UK has long had a policy of ‘no contact’ with Hamas’s political wing. Banning the group in its entirety ‘just makes this official’ is the line that is being put. Arresting UK workers that support Hamas politically is in fact turning the UK into an open accomplice of Zionism.

Early this year, there were two 250,000-strong demonstrations in London. The trade unions supported these demonstrations.

Now the trade unions must declare that ‘We are all Palestinians’ and that the first arrest of a Hamas supporter in the UK will see the government facing a general strike to bring it down and bring in a pro-Palestinian UK workers’ government that will immediately recognise the state of Palestine.