There Is No Christmas Truce For Palestinians As Israel Attacks Both Gaza And The West Bank!

ISRAELI warplanes at dawn yesterday launched a series of airstrikes against several posts across the besieged Gaza Strip, causing extensive material damage.

WAFA’s correspondent reported that Israeli fighter jets pounded a post located to the west of Gaza City with three missiles, reducing it to rubble. The airstrikes caused considerable material damage to the nearby civilian properties.

Fourteen years following the Israeli ‘disengagement’ from Gaza, Israel has not actually disengaged from Gaza at all; it still maintains control of its land borders, access to the sea and airspace.

Two million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a punishing and crippling Israeli blockade for 12 years and repeated onslaughts that have heavily damaged much of the enclave’s infrastructure.

Gaza’s two-million population remains under ‘remote control’ occupation and a strict siege, which has destroyed the local economy, strangled Palestinian livelihoods, plunged them into unprecedented rates of unemployment and poverty, and cut them off from the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories and the wider world.

Every two in three Palestinians in Gaza is a refugee from lands inside what is now Israel. That government forbids them from exercising their right to return as enshrined in international law because they are not Jews.

There is no Xmas truce for the Palestinian people. On Christmas Day, the Israeli military infiltrated Gaza borders from the northern part of Beit Hanoun town in the northern Gaza Strip and razed agricultural land.

Three Israeli military vehicles accompanied by three bulldozers advanced into the borderline area while opening indiscriminate gunfire, razed agricultural land, and placed earth mounds in the targeted area.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, despite the criminal action of both his government and himself, personally continues to live a charmed life as Israel’s Prime Minister.

He has the support of the USA, and President Trump backs his pledge to build three thousand new colonial settler units, and annex the Jordan Valley to Israel.

Netanyahu understands that the only way he can keep his hands on the Israeli government, and even attempt to win a future general election is by attacking the Palestinians, leading the settlers’ attacks, and launching air-raids on Syria, at the behest of President Trump.

Desperate times for the Zionists lead to the initiation of desperate actions to retain the support of the USA and to prop up his desperate, narrowly-based regime.

Netanyahu has even claimed that Russian president Putin told him that Israel and Russia could have found themselves at war over Israeli attacks on Russian and Syrian forces on Syrian territory had it not been for the close relationship between their leaders.

Such a suicidal policy in the powder keg of the Middle East can only lead to a disaster for not only millions of Palestinians but also millions of Arabs and Israelis.

However, the madness continues. The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemned yesterday the ongoing Israeli violations against the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, the latest of which was the storming of the mosque by an Israeli Knesset member along with dozens of extremists under Israeli police protection, according to Petra, the official news agency of Jordan

The ministry’s spokesperson Dhaif Allah al-Fayez rejected such actions that constitute a provocation to Muslims’ feelings around the world and a violation of Israel’s obligations as the occupying power in accordance with international law.

Workers in the UK and the USA must give their full support to the embattled Palestinian people. They must impose a 100% boycott of Israel and demand that the UK and US governments recognise the state of Palestine, and support war crimes charges against Israel. They must be ready to support their demands with general strike actions!

This is the way forward to establish the Palestinian state with the workers of the UK and USA advancing arm-in-arm with the Palestinian people.