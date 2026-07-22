ROLLS–ROYCE ISSUES £3bn ULTIMATUM TO THE BURNHAM LABOUR GOVERNMENT

ROLLS-ROYCE has issued an ultimatum to the just formed Burnham Labour government that it must back a £3bn plan for new short-haul jet engines or put the creation of 40,000 UK jobs at risk!

Tufan Erginbilgic, the Rolls-Royce chief executive, said yesterday that Labour should pledge financial support to help Rolls Royce build engines for the next generation of jets being developed by Airbus and Boeing or risk it moving production abroad!

He added: ‘We would like to do it in the UK because of our origin.’

Erginbilgic added that the plan to produce engines for planes set to replace the Boeing 737 and Airbus a320 presented the biggest opportunity for British industry for decades.

In fact there is only one way forward for Rolls Royce and the huge aircraft industry. It must be nationalised and put under workers ownership and control as part of a planned socialist economy.

In fact it is time for the TUC to take action to defend the millions of workers jobs that are now under attack by a completely bankrupt capitalist system.

The TUC Congress must be recalled and it must be made to take action to nationalise the banks and the major industries and to organise a nationalised and planned economy.

British capitalism is now broken and desperate to find some way to survive at the expense of the working class.

The TUC must be made to call a Special Congress to organise a general strike so that the whole of the the working class will be brought out to bring down the just formed Burnham government and to bring in a Workers Government that will nationalise the banks and the major industries and bring in a planned socialist economy.

The working class of the world can now see that capitalism is in a crisis – in fact it is in its death agony.

Now is the time for the millions of the working class in the UK, the EU, the USA, Africa and Asia to move to dump the dying capitalist system before it manages to destroy millions more people in wars and attempted counter-revolutions.

Workers and youth in particular can see the desperate state of the US, UK, EU capitalist economies and the world capitalist economy as a whole.

The youth know that they are being dumped onto the scrap heap and robbed of any future by the capitalist crisis.

Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country to organise the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Capitalism is broken, but it is desperately hanging on and preparing the most desperate measures to try and force the working class to return to the conditions of the 1930s when the fascists were able to carry out counter revolutionary wars and counter- revolutions against the working class

The working class today is undefeated. It must mobilise the millions of the working class and its youth to carry forward and build revolutionary leaderships to organise the victory of the world socialist revolution.

Backward capitalism is seeking to drive the working class back to some new ‘dark ages’. The working class in fact must drive forward to carry out the world socialist revolution.

Now is the time to build sections of the Fourth International to carry forward the victory of the world socialist revolution, to smash backward capitalism on a world scale and bring in a World Socialist Republic.

Capitalism has had its day and will be replaced by a World Socialist Republic whose battle cry will be Forward to World Socialism, and a society whose motto will be ‘from each according to their ability, to each according to their need.’

Capitalism will be abolished and consigned to the museums while humanity will march forward and build a worldwide socialist society.

There is not a moment to lose! Forward to the victory of the World Socialist Revolution!