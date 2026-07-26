President Trump Is Close To Ordering Massive Attack On Iran – Workers Must Defend Iran By Calling General Strikes !

PRESIDENT TRUMP on Saturday stated that he is close to deciding whether to launch ‘a massive attack’ against Iran.

Speaking to the Axios news site, the US President said: ‘I am considering a massive attack. Bigger than ever before. I am close to making a decision. We are all set for it.’

He added Israel ‘would join in two minutes if I asked them to’ but continued: ‘We don’t need anybody.’

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council that the Middle East was being pushed to the ‘edge of the unimaginable …The situation is getting out of control. It is teetering on the edge of the unimaginable’ amid mounting fears over the trajectory of the conflict.

The UK announced that it was temporarily withdrawing diplomatic staff from Iran on Wednesday, and the German military said yesterday that it would withdraw two vessels from the Red Sea.

UK workers must demand that the Trades Union Congress takes general strike action to support the Iranian people and their right to own and control their own country, and decide on who shall rule it.

In fact, the real way to show solidarity with the Iranian masses is for the working class to bring down the imperialist governments of the US, UK and the EU and bring in Workers Governments and worldwide Socialism.

The US, UK and EU workers must give 100 per cent support to the struggle of the Iranian people to own and control their own country and its massive resources.

Giving 100% support to the Iranian people means building sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International in every country in order to go forward to smashing the capitalist system worldwide and replacing it with a World Socialist Republic.

Capitalism today is completely bankrupt. It is rotten to the core. It is heading into bigger than ever economic and political disasters as it struggles to continue with the private ownership of the means of production at the massive expense of the working class and the youth of the world.

Its economies are bankrupt with mountains of debt that can never be repaid.

It is these mammoth debts that are driving the United States and Europe to war to brutally grab back the resources of the world in an attempt to save their economies.

The banks can no longer carry these huge debts and are demanding the ruling class make huge cuts in spending.

But as these governments prepare for more wars they need more money to spend on the military.

The only way for them is to cut the budgets of vital services that are a lifeline for the working class.

Here in the UK, we must expect the new Burnham government to attack health, care services, housing, in spite of his hollow promises, as the cost of fuel continues to soar and prices rocket.

We face an autumn of massive discontent. The working class will not stand by and see more austerity measures hit education, health, and attacks on pensioners and the disabled.

These capitalist governments cannot resolve the capitalist crisis. It needs workers governments and planned nationalised economies to take society forward.

This means the working class organising to bring down such governments and with them, bankrupt capitalism. This is a revolutionary struggle today and it is only the working class with revolutionary leadership that can carry this through.

We therefore urge every reader to join the Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists and build that vital leadership. This is the only way to stop society heading for the abyss.

Pious platitudes from Labour leaders or well meaning liberals will be washed away by the demands of a desperate dying capitalist system.

Now is the time for the working class of the world to use its great strength and bring down world imperialism by carrying forward the victory of the World Socialist Revolution.