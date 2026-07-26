US committed war crimes! says Iran

IRANIAN President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for pursuing legal action through competent international organisations over damage to Iran’s transport infrastructure, describing US attacks on the country’s civilian facilities as a clear example of ‘war crime.’

During a visit to the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development on Sunday, Pezeshkian reviewed the latest situation of Iran’s transport and logistics infrastructure as part of his field monitoring programme for government ministries and agencies.

Roads and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh presented a detailed report on damage inflicted on ports, border terminals, bridges, roads, railways, logistics facilities and other strategic infrastructure following US attacks.

Pezeshkian ordered faster reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, activation of alternative routes, and measures to strengthen the resilience of the transport network and ensure uninterrupted services.

He praised ministry personnel for maintaining transport services, saying that continued public support and government efforts would thwart the enemies’ plots to disrupt the country’s infrastructure.

The remarks came after renewed US aggression against Iran came to a halt due to the Iranian Armed Forces’ decisive retaliatory operations against American forces in the region.

Meanwhile, Iran and Oman have held several rounds of technical talks in Tehran on arrangements for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei describing the discussions as useful and forward-looking.

He stressed that the talks had been useful and that progress had been made and that technical and political consultations between the two countries would continue.

Asked about the current situation regarding navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesperson said there had been no change in the status of maritime traffic in the waterway.