Labour Reformism Is Rotten To The Core – The Working Class Needs A Revolutionary Leadership! Build Up The Wrp Now!

LABOUR’S defeat in the 2019 general election is a historic one, since its central feature was the way that the safest Labour seats in the country, some 60 in all, went over to the Tories leaving the Tories with a majority of 80.

In fact the wounds were self-inflicted. The Labour leadership prepared the way for this big defeat with its changed position on Brexit which saw it losing all of the Labour areas that had voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum.

In fact, Labour gained in the 2017 general election, and wiped out the Tory parliamentary majority after Corbyn fought that election on the basis that it supported the referendum result to leave the EU.

May had to grant the DUP £1bn to ensure that they voted with the government to keep the Tories in office. The Tories after the December 12th 2019 general election have a majority of 80!

The difference is that the left Labour leadership of Corbyn and McDonnell capitulated to the Remain majority amongst Labour MPs and adopted a policy that meant that if it won the election, it would negotiate a new deal for supposedly leaving the EU, and then put it to a second referendum with two options, allegedly ‘leaving the EU’ but accepting that the UK would remain in the single market and the customs union, ie not leave at all, or vote blatantly to Remain in the EU, full stop.

Workers are not idiots. They could see what Corbyn was up to and they did not like it. It was the last straw. Ever since the 2016 referendum workers had been subjected to mass demos financed by billionaire George Soros that the UK must ‘remain’, they were being told that they were too thick to understand such issues, and then these rallies were addressed by leading Labour right wingers.

They had to watch while millions were spent on court cases that found that Johnson’s proroguing of Parliament was illegal, and that he had to go to Brussels to ask for the EU leaving date be postponed.

It was assumed that it was only a matter of time before there was a second referendum. The workers were told that they would have to accept this. Then the LibDems announced that they would revoke Brexit. The final provocation was Corbyn adopting the second referendum in the most cowardly way.

This is what the Leave majority had to put up with. The last straw was when Labour joined the second referendum campaign. The working class in the safest Labour seats hit back and made sure that the second referendum would never take place. They voted for Johnson on the basis that the UK has to leave the EU on January 31.

Workers have answered the right wing Labour posturing, with the workers being told that a second referendum was inevitable. The working class has sunk the second referendum leaving not even a trace of it.

The organised trade unions must now intervene to put the Labour Party in order. They must insist that Labour must support leaving the EU, that the right wingers who want to remain in the EU at all costs are thrown out of the Labour Party and join the failed carpet baggers who thought they could become LibDem MPs and are now unemployed.

The trade unions taking decisive action will get a tremendous response from the working class which do not support Johnson, but did find a way to sink the second referendum for ever.

Johnson and the band of billionaire bosses and bankers that he represents have nothing in common with the working class.

The trade unions must now gear up for a general strike to bring down the Tories and bring in a workers government that will leave the EU without paying a penny and proceed to a socialist society via the nationalisation of the banks and the major industries under workers management.

The day of Labour Party reformism is over. This has been proven in the 2019 election. All that is left is the bad smell. The task now is to build the revolutionary leadership of the WRP to lead the working class and the trade unions to the taking of power and the establishment of socialism in the UK.

The UK workers will then propose to the French, German, Italian and other workers that they scrap the EU and replace it with the Socialist United States of Europe.