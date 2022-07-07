Johnson Has Been Forced Out – Now The TUC Must Act To Bring Down Tories!

BORIS Johnson finally resigned as Prime Minister early yesterday after more than 50 Tory ministers and aides jumped ship and left him floundering to fill any government ministerial posts.

Even Nadhim Zahawi, appointed just two days ago to replace Rishi Sunak as Chancellor quit urging Johnson to resign for the good of the Tory party, making him the shortest lived Chancellor in history.

Such is the complete disintegration of the Johnson government that it had overnight ceased to exist as a functioning government with Johnson holed up in Downing Street surrounded by a dwindling band of sycophants and proclaiming he had a ‘mandate from the people’ to carry on.

The delusional Johnson was finally brought down to earth after the resignations kept piling up forcing the leader of the backbench 1922 Committee to tell him bluntly that the game was over and resignation was inevitable.

However, Johnson has made it clear that he does not intend to resign as Prime Minister immediately but will hang on until the autumn, while the Tories go through the laborious process of electing a new leader to replace him.

Johnson plans to try and carry on as Prime Minister to the extent, that immediately after he announced his resignation, he set about appointing a new Cabinet to run the country under his control.

The prospect of Johnson clinging on for months has caused fear amongst Tory MPs about what Johnson, increasingly seen as deranged, is capable of doing in the months leading up to October.

They are demanding an immediate replacement of Johnson with an interim caretaker PM to rescue the Tory party from the carnage that has engulfed them.

Whatever the outcome of the internal war that is still shredding the Tory government, the time has come for the working class to intervene decisively and put an end not just to Johnson but to the whole Tory government.

The Tories must not be allowed to drag out their death agony any longer, or permitted the time to ‘sort out’ their problems of leadership and prepare for a new government to step up the class war to make the working class pay the bill for the capitalist crisis.

With the world economic crisis deepening by the day and British capitalism facing both inflation raging out of control and an economy plunging into recession, the time has come for the working class to take control of the situation and put an end to the capitalist crisis once and for all.

The working class is demonstrating every day that it is prepared and ready to take action to defend its jobs, wages and conditions.

At the mass demonstration called by the TUC on June 18, 100,000 workers descended on London in support of national strike action and raising the demand for a general strike.

Since then, the TUC have studiously avoided calling any further action hoping that one demonstration would act as a safety valve for anger and hatred felt by workers towards a capitalist system that can offer them nothing but poverty and a return to the ‘hungry 30s’.

The TUC must not be allowed to get away with this cowardly refusal to fight, even at a time when the Tory government is collapsing.

Workers must demand that at the very least the TUC call a further mass demonstration to Parliament demanding an end, not just to Johnson, but to the entire Tory government.

There has never been a more opportune moment to organise a mass demonstration outside Parliament that will be the start of a general strike to kick out the Tories and replace them with a workers government.

A workers government will expropriate the bosses and bankers, nationalise the basic industries and banks placing them under the management of the working class as part of building a socialist planned economy.

Only by the working class taking power through a socialist revolution can the crisis of capitalism be resolved.

Only the WRP and its youth section the Young Socialists is building the leadership prepared to mobilise the workers and youth for the victory of the socialist revolution. Join today.