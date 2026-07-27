Busworkers support Cancer Research strikers

STRIKERS at the Institute of Cancer Research in Chelsea West London yesterday were joined by bus drivers from Westbourne Park bus garage, who are fellow Unite members, who were raising awareness about bus drivers fatigue.

Chris Starling, a higher scientific officer at Chelsea, said: ‘The Institute for Cancer Research is the most productive centre of its kind in the world. It is responsible for drugs such as abiraterone and carboblatin, an advanced radiotherapy technique.

‘They also do research into gene brac 1 and 2. So it’s vital that we get back to the lab as soon as possible.

‘During the eight weeks that we’ve been on strike, no research has come out which patients could have benefited from. So management don’t appreciate the work that we do.’

Lynn Bjerke, senior scientific officer, said: ‘I’ve tried to press the issue on the cost of living crisis. Some of my colleagues are going into debt even working full time.

‘They need a fair pay deal. I have voiced this and pushed this for a long time. This is unacceptable. I am extremely proud of the ICR’s work and standing up for each other. Together we can win.’

Nadine Edwards, Unite union regional bus officer, said: ‘We are having a London-wide bus campaign raising awareness on bus drivers’ fatigue.

‘It is unsurprising that bus drivers have told us there are problems with fatigue.

‘Rather than the workers getting blamed, it’s the bus companies that have created the issues in the first place.

‘Drivers and the general public must be protected and it is only by implementing Unite’s demands that the issue of fatigue will be properly dealt with.’