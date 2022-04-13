TUC leaders refuse to call for resignation of Tory government!

TRADE union leaders were united yesterday in their refusal to call for the resignation of the crisis-ridden Tory government.

TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said: ‘Hard working public servants and key workers kept our country going during lockdown.

‘They will find it incredible that those who set the rules broke them.’

When asked, a TUC spokesman told News Line that they are not going to add to this comment.

Unite told News Line: ‘Our new general secretary Sharon Holder is more concerned with industrial struggles than the political ones that her predecessor Len McCluskey concerned himself with.’

None of them urged the Labour Party to even put down a motion of no-confidence in the PM, the Chancellor and their government.

Johnson and Rishi Sunak have rejected calls to resign, despite being fined by police for illegally breaking lockdown laws in Downing Street in June 2020.

The prime minister, the chancellor and the PM’s wife all received fixed penalty notices for attending a birthday gathering for the PM in No 10.

Johnson is now the UK’s first serving prime minister to be sanctioned as a law breaker.

A defiant Johnson said he felt ‘an even greater sense of obligation to deliver’, while the chancellor said he was ‘focussed on delivering for the country.’

Amanda McEgan, whose daughter Isabel died during the pandemic, said the prime minister’s conduct during the lockdowns made restrictions on the 19-year-old’s funeral ‘more hurtful’.

Opposition parties accused Johnson and Sunak of lying to the public about their attendance at the Downing Street gathering, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and the first ministers of Scotland and Wales demanding they step down, but not pledging to move a motion of ‘no confidence.’

Labour has refused to pledge that it intends to put down a motion of no confidence.

Instead, Labour, the SNP and the Liberal Democrats also led calls for Parliament to return from its Easter break so the PM and chancellor could face questions from MPs.

Nearly all cabinet ministers have publicly backed Johnson and Sunak – including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who said they were ‘delivering for Britain on many fronts’.

Nigel Mills is currently the only Tory MP known to have said publicly that Johnson should go, telling BBC Radio Derby: ‘I don’t think his position is tenable.’

Others who called for him to resign earlier in the year, including Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, have now said they don’t think he should.

