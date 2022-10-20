Truss Quits – TUC Must Call A General Strike To Kick Out The Tories!

PM TRUSS resigned yesterday afternoon after a meeting with the Chairman of the Tory MPs backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady.

Making her announcement, she said: ‘I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills.

‘Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent, and our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth.

‘I was elected by the Conservative Party with a mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills and on cutting National Insurance, and we set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.

‘I recognise, though, that given the situation I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party.

‘I’ve therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

‘This morning I met the chair of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week.

‘This will ensure we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.

‘I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen. Thank you.’

WRP National Secretary Frank Sweeney commented: ‘British capitalism is in its greatest ever crisis.

‘Any ‘‘new’’ Tory regime will seek to carry on with smashing the right to strike and chaining up the trade unions.

‘In fact there is a danger that so weak is the capitalist system that the Tories may propose to Labour’s leaders that they set up a National Government headed by the current Labour leader Starmer, who can’t abide strikes and banned Labour MPs from standing on workers’ picket lines.

‘Britain needs a great change. It needs a general strike to bring down the Tories and carry out a socialist revolution with the nationalisation of the banks and the major industries.

‘This is the only way forward. Organise the general strike and the British socialist revolution to expropriate the bosses and the bankers!’