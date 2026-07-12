‘The era of one-sided deals is over’ – Iran warns US

IRAN launched massive retaliatory operations against US military sites in Gulf states in response to renewed US aggression in the region early on Sunday.

Iran’s chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the era of one-sided deals is over, warning that parties must honour their memorandum of understanding commitments or face the consequences of failing to do so.

Ghalibaf wrote on X: ‘The era of one-sided deals is OVER. We told you: Keep your word or pay the price. Reality is knocking.’

He also attached part of the fifth clause of the 14-point memorandum of understanding with the US, which emphasises the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with Iran’s ‘arrangements’.

Iran also shut off the Strait of Hormuz yesterday after repeated US violations of the ceasefire deal, saying the strategic waterway will remain closed until the US ends its interventions in the region.

In a statement on Sunday, the Iranian Army said it had carried out drone attacks in Kuwait, targeting US Patriot systems, ammunition storage facilities, and a radar site. It said drone attacks also targeted US communications and radar systems in Bahrain.

The Iranian Army warned that responsibility for the consequences of insecurity in the region lies with the US and Israel, adding: ‘We will deliver stronger responses.’

Earlier, US Central Command said it had struck 140 targets inside Iran in response to what it called attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In response to the US aggression, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out ballistic missile attacks on the US’s Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan, emphasising that the ships had attempted to pass through the ‘illegal path’ in the southern Strait of Hormuz.

‘The criminal US regime, by imposing its will on the Sultanate of Oman’s government, attempted once again last night to repeat a failed experiment by provoking several vessels to establish an illegal shipping route south of the Strait of Hormuz. The attempt was met with a firm response from the Navy, which brought it to a halt, the IRGC said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the United States, ‘to compensate for this defeat’, conducted airstrikes on a number of military bases and telecommunications towers along Iran’s southern coast, prompting a strong response from the IRGC.

‘The IRGC Aerospace Force targeted US military bases in retaliation. In the first phase of the operation, it struck key military infrastructure and facilities at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base, destroying the base’s command-and-control centre and hangars housing MQ-9 drones with several ballistic missiles.’

The IRGC said stronger responses would follow if the United States carried out further acts of aggression against Iran.