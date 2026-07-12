The UK, EU And US Trade Unions Must Show Their Support For Palestine With General Strikes!

SENIOR Hamas official Abdul-Rahman Shadeed has condemned Saturday’s settler attacks in al-Mughayir village east of Ramallah and other West Bank areas, describing them as ‘organised terrorism, carried out in full partnership with Israeli forces’.

In a statement, Shadeed accused the Israeli occupation regime of giving settlers the green light and military protection to attack and rampage through West Bank villages and lands, stressing that such violations would ultimately be doomed to failure.

Shadeed hailed the steadfastness of Palestinians in al-Mughayir and other West Bank areas, saying their determination to remain in their homes and on their land serves as a barrier against settlement expansion and Judaisation attempts.

The Hamas official expressed his belief that the crimes committed by Israeli forces and settlers would not uproot Palestinians from their land, stressing the need for more unity, steadfastness, and resistance to protect the Palestinian people and their land.

US Democratic lawmaker Ro Khanna said he was detained by extremist Jewish settlers armed with US-made rifles during a West Bank visit last week that he described as an ‘unfiltered look at the human toll of Israeli occupation’.

Speaking last Thursday in a Palestinian village, Khanna said his group’s van was encircled by settlers wielding M4 rifles a day earlier while touring a part of the southern West Bank where residents face frequent settler attacks.

‘We were at a village that Israeli settlers had destroyed. They had destroyed the school, they had destroyed that village and we were just looking at it,’ Khanna, a lawmaker in the House of Representatives, said.

‘And these hoodlums come in with machine guns, M4, an American-made machinegun, and they detain us. They block off the road. And then they call the IDF and the IDF is on their side, not on the side of the American people,’ Khanna said, referring to the Israeli occupation forces.

An aide to Khanna who was in the group, Cameron Kasky, said they were held for more than an hour and made appeals to the US Embassy in Jerusalem for help before Israeli forces appeared later.

A horde of armed Jewish settlers assaulted the family of Ibrahim al Jabour in the Huwara area of Yatta, south of al-Khalil, beating them and attacking them with pepper spray.

According to local sources, several members of the family sustained injuries in the settler attack, while Israeli forces prevented an ambulance from entering the area to provide medical assistance for the wounded.

Eyewitnesses said that the Israeli occupation forces protected the settlers during their attack on the family.

This incident is part of the daily settler attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank.

Currently, the UK trade union movement is just sitting and watching the vicious and murderous Zionist attacks on the Palestinian masses, men, women and children, limiting their response to just verbal condemnation of the slaughter.

In fact, the time is well past for the trade unions in the UK to take action.

UK workers must make their trade unions call a major general strike action in support of the Palestinian people.

This action must be supported by the US and EU trade union movements.

The time has come for the international working class to have its decisive say in this life and death struggle.

The trade union movements of the US, the UK and the EU must call indefinite general strike actions to bring down the US, UK and EU regimes and to create the conditions for the complete victory of the Palestinian revolution.

The Palestinian people have shown their tremendous courage and their tremendous determination to defeat Zionist Israel, and to bring in the state of Palestine.

The workers of the world must now come forward to give the Palestinian struggle the massive support that is required for the establishment of the Palestinian state!