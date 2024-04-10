Sunak Won’t Stop Selling Arms To Israel!

TORY PM Rishi Sunak said he won’t stop selling arms to Israel yesterday, declaring that exports to the genocidal Zionist entity will continue as before and the flow will not be suspended.

Ignoring demands that he publish the legal advice he is known to have received regarding the legality of the issue, Sunak said in an interview on talk radio station LBC that the UK has a ‘long-established process’ relating to the arms exports to the regime.

‘That’s led to no change. Actually none of our closest allies have currently suspended existing arms licenses either.’

He claimed that London has a ‘strict set of criteria’ and an ‘obligation to act in accordance’ with what he called ‘legal assessments’ when it comes to arms exports.

Sunak dismissed suggestions that civil servants might refuse to process licenses and warned them against doing so.

‘That’s not something I’m familiar with, I don’t think that would be appropriate,’ he said. ‘We have a civil service code. All civil servants should work to the civil service code’.

Last week, three former senior British judges joined over 600 members of the British legal profession in calling for London to stop arms export to Israel.

Britain supplied £42m of arms to Israel in 2022.

Yemenis yesterday congratulated the Palestinian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, while performing prayers on the deck of the Israeli-linked UK-owned Galaxy Leader cargo ship which Yemeni naval units captured on November 19 last year.

‘You (Palestinians) are not alone. The Yemeni nation stands by your side until victory over the occupying Tel Aviv regime.’

The Civil Defence in Gaza announced that ‘the bodies of 409 martyrs have so far been recovered since Israeli occupation forces (IOF) withdrew from Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its environs in western Gaza and Khan Younis, and work is still underway to recover more’.

Spokesman for the Civil Defence, Major Mahmoud Basal said: ‘The General Directorate of Civil Defence is continuing its recovery efforts to retrieve the bodies of martyrs from Al-Shifa Medical Complex and its surroundings, as well as Khan Younis Governorate, in the aftermath of the Israeli occupation forces’ withdrawal from both areas.’

The Hamas Movement extended its appreciation on Monday for the lawsuit filed by the Republic of Nicaragua against Germany in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), demanding that judges impose emergency measures to stop Berlin from providing Israel with weapons and other assistance.

In an official statement, Hamas called on the countries of the free world ‘to follow the example of Nicaragua, South Africa, and other countries that refused to turn a blind eye to the genocide crime committed by the Zionist occupation in the Gaza Strip with clear support from Western capitals.’