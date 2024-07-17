Starmer’s Labour Brings Forward Anti-Working Class King’s Speech

THE STARMER Labour government brought forward an anti-working class King’s Speech in Parliament yesterday morning.

It announced 40 pieces of legislation, starting with a Budget Responsibility Bill, which will hand over the power to bar the raising of government finance to the unelected Office of Budget Responsibility.

The King began: ‘Stability will be the cornerstone of my Government’s economic policy and every decision will be consistent with its fiscal rules.

‘It will legislate to ensure that all significant tax and spending changes are subject to an independent assessment by the Office for Budget Responsibility.’

He said that the ‘fundamental mission’ of the government will be to secure economic growth.

‘My government will seek a new partnership with both business and working people and help the country move on from the recent cost-of-living challenges by prioritising wealth creation for all communities.’

Foreshadowing a Tory-style Labour government attack on welfare benefit claimants, he went on: ‘My Government is committed to making work pay and will legislate to introduce a new deal for working people to ban exploitative practices and enhance employment rights (Employment Rights Bill). It will seek to establish the appropriate legislation to place requirements on those working to develop the most powerful artificial intelligence models.

Threatening to be even more reactionary than the Tories with their Rwanda policy, he went on: ‘My Government will seek to strengthen the border and make streets safer.

‘A Bill will be introduced to modernise the asylum and immigration system, establishing a new Border Security Command and delivering enhanced counter-terror powers to tackle organised immigration crime (Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill).’

The new Labour government will give the police extra powers to be used against youth especially.

‘Legislation will be brought forward to strengthen community policing, give the police greater powers to deal with anti-social behaviour and strengthen support for victims (Crime and Policing Bill, Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill).’

Other measures included a National Wealth Fund Bill, Pension Schemes Bill, Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill, Great British Energy Bill, Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Bill, Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill.

