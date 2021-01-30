No protection from unfair dismissal–for 7.5 million!

THE TUC yesterday warned that millions of workers lack basic protections if they lose their jobs in the coming months.

New analysis shows that 7.5 million employees (1 in 4) began this year with no protection from unfair dismissal.

Under current law workers must be employed for two years to qualify for unfair dismissal protection.

The TUC says this should be a day-one right.

People working in industries hit hardest by the pandemic – such as hospitality and retail – are most at risk of missing out on key protections, says the TUC.

Nearly half (45%) of hospitality staff have not been in their jobs long enough to qualify for unfair dismissal rights.

And a third (32%) of people working in the retail, wholesale and vehicle repair sector don’t qualify for unfair dismissal rights.

The TUC says these figures are deeply worrying with unemployment set to rise further.

It adds: ‘BME (Black and Minority Ethnic) and young workers are most at risk of not being protected from unfair dismissal.

Over half (56%) of 20-24 year-olds and two-fifths (40%) of 25-29 year-olds do not qualify for unfair dismissal.

This is particularly concerning as previous TUC analysis has shown that workers aged 25 and under are three times more likely than those over 25 to work in either accommodation and food, or arts, entertainment and recreation – two of the industries hardest hit by the virus.

The picture is also bleak for many BME workers. 1 in 3 (33%) have no protection from unfair dismissal, compared to a quarter (25%) of white workers.

Trade unions in Britain and Turkey have called for the continuity trade deal between the two countries to be suspended less than a month after it was signed.

They’re concerned about Turkey’s treatment of public employees and trade unionists.

Last November, Turkish police detained 26 members of a teachers’ union and roughed up trade unionists at a protest, part of a long-standing crackdown on unions critical of the government.

The TUC is speaking out alongside leading Turkish trade unions the DISK and KESK. They want Turkey to respect the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions if it wants to trade with the UK under the deal.