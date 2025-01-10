Met Police Ban Rally At BBC For Palestine!

THE METROPOLITAN Police have been condemned for their decision to impose a last-minute ban on a planned mass pro-Palestinian march starting from outside the BBC’s headquarters.

Organisers of the demonstration for Saturday, 18 January, say the ban reneges on an agreement reached nearly two months ago, of the route which was to start at the BBC’s Portland Place headquarters.

Protest leaders stated: ‘We utterly condemn this attempt to use repressive powers to prevent our planned protest from the BBC.’

The Metropolitan Police have attempted to justify their decision by citing concerns about potential disruption to a nearby synagogue.

This explanation, however, has been dismissed by organisers, who point out that the route does not pass the synagogue in question.

They further point out that there have been no incidents involving synagogues during previous demonstrations.

Representatives from the Jewish bloc, who regularly participate in these protests, have also criticised the police for ignoring their voices while prioritising those of pro-Israel groups.

The protest’s organisers include the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop the War Coalition.

They stress that their demonstrations have consistently attracted a diverse range of participants, including members of the Jewish community.

‘Every march has been joined by thousands of Jewish people, many in an organised Jewish bloc, and addressed by Jewish speakers,’ the organisers noted.

The protest comes amid heightened tensions following Israel’s genocidal intensification of military strikes in Gaza.

Israel stands accused of genocide and a long list of war crimes, with hospitals and so-called ‘humanitarian safe zones’ repeatedly targeted.

The organisers have also criticised the British government for its complicity in Israel’s actions and have called for widespread public support, urging Londoners to join the march on Saturday 18th.

74 children killed by Israel in the first week of 2025!

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has reported that at least 74 children were killed in Israel’s relentless violence in the Gaza Strip during the first week

Palestinian children – Israeli soldiers are threatening their lives on a daily basis

of 2025, marking a grim start to the New Year for children in the besieged territory.

In a recent report released on Wednesday, UNICEF said that the fatalities occurred within just eight days, emphasising that the lack of adequate shelter, compounded by winter weather, poses severe risks to the children in Gaza.

‘For the children of Gaza, the New Year has brought more death and suffering with at least 74 children reportedly killed,’ Executive Director of UNICEF Catherine Russell said, calling for an immediate ceasefire to end the violence.

She expressed deep concern over the number of children who have either been killed or have lost loved ones during the tragic beginning of the year.

Numerous fatalities have occurred during mass casualty events, including night-time assaults in Gaza City, Khan Younis, and al-Mawasi, which has been designated a ‘safe zone’. The most recent attack claimed the lives of five children in al-Mawasi on Tuesday, according to UNICEF.

The situation is dire, with reports indicating that eight infants and newborns have died from hypothermia since December 26, highlighting the severe risk facing young children who are unable to regulate their body temperature amid the harsh conditions as Israel weaponises cold against children in the Gaza Strip.

‘UNICEF has long warned that inadequate shelter, lack of access to nutrition and healthcare, the dire sanitary situation, and now the winter weather put the lives of all children in Gaza at risk. Newborns and children with medical conditions are especially vulnerable,’ Russell emphasised.

