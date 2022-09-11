Justice For Chris Kaba – Abolish Met Police!

SATURDAY’S demonstration of over 3,000 workers and youth following last Monday’s police killing of young black rapper Chris Kaba assembled at 11.30am at Parliament Square, with chants of: ‘If we don’t get any justice there won’t be any peace!’

At the rally ahead of the march, the local Labour MP for Streatham, Bell Ribeiro-Addy, spoke first, saying: ‘A 24- year-old black man has been shot dead by those who are meant to protect us.

‘The IOPC are too slow to respond. The family wants to know what happened to their son. They want to see the footage on camera.’

Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington, Diane Abbott said: ‘I support Chris Kaba. I don’t know what I would feel if it was my son killed in cold blood. This is not the only black man killed in this way. It is happening too often.

‘The police need to know how strongly we feel. We have to fight for justice for this family and all the other families of those who have been killed by police.’

The march to New Scotland Yard was very loud with people joining in from the street, chanting: ‘Who are the murderers? The police are the murderers.’ and ‘No Justice, No Peace!’ Also ‘Say his name! Chris Kaba. Black Lives Matter. Chris’s Life Matters!’

Members of Kaba’s family were joined by supporters bearing placards proclaiming ‘Justice for Chris Kaba – abolish the Met!’ and ‘No justice, no peace!’ ‘The Met has blood on its hands!’

The Workers Revolutionary Party and Young Socialists marched behind their banner which said ‘Disband the Police! Free Julian Assange Now! Kick the Tories Out! For a Workers Government and Socialism!’

On the demonstration, student Carol Whitlow said: ‘I have come from Brighton for this demonstration. The police are a law unto themselves and think they can get away with murder. They should be disbanded.’

Young Luton resident Charmaine Jones said: ‘I was very angry when I heard what happened to Chris Kaba and very upset. It’s terrible to see now what the family is going through, with the mother inconsolable with grief. You’re more likely to be targeted by police if you are black. I have seen so many black and Asian drivers pulled up by the police.’

At New Scotland Yard, the crowd was addressed by rapper Stormzy, who said: ‘Chris has a mother, he has a family, he has brothers, he has friends, people who knew him in real life, who for them, it’s unbearable.’

The family called for the officer who shot their son to be charged and dismissed, but he is still a serving officer, with the Met saying he has been put on non-operational duties.

The IOPC said: ‘The Independent Office for Police Conduct has launched a homicide investigation into Mr Kaba’s death.’

Daniel Machover, Head of Civil Litigation at Hickman & Rose, issued a new statement from the family on Friday, which said: ‘Following a police stop in Streatham, south west London, shortly after 10pm on Monday 5 September, a firearms officer employed by the MPS fired a fatal shot at Chris Kaba while he was seated, unarmed, in a car.

‘On being notified of the death of Chris Kaba, the IOPC should have immediately opened a homicide and disciplinary investigation. The family was shocked to learn on Wednesday, 7 September, that the IOPC had still not done so and demanded a change of heart without delay.

‘The family therefore welcome the IOPC’s decisions on Friday, 9 September, to open homicide and disciplinary investigations against that firearms officer, however belatedly.

‘The family now await the outcome of that investigation, but seek a charging decision in this case in weeks or a few months, not years.

‘Public confidence in the police and our justice system requires the IOPC and CPS to find a way to make decisions in this case on a timescale that delivers justice to all concerned. Avoidable delay is unacceptable.

‘In the meantime, the family demand that the Commissioner of Police of the Metropolis immediately suspend the firearms officer, pending the outcome of the investigation.’