Johnson-Sunak Are Criminals Say The Met Police!

PM JOHNSON and Chancellor Sunak are criminals according to the Police!

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be issued fines – officially known as fixed penalty notices.

The Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group said it is unbelievably painful that while families couldn’t comfort each other at funerals, the Prime Minister and Chancellor broke the rules.

Matt Fowler, co-founder of the group, said: ‘There you have it – it’s now indisputable that whilst bereaved families were unable to be at their loved ones’ sides in their last moments, or stood at their funerals alone, the people responsible for protecting us in Downing St were partying and rule-breaking en masse.

‘It’s a reality that is unbelievably painful for bereaved families like mine to face as we try and move forward with our lives.’

In a tweet, the group said Johnson told them in person: ‘We did everything we could to save your loved ones.’

They now say those were ‘hollow words spoken in the same garden the rules were broken’.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said: ‘Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public.

‘They must both resign.

‘The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better.’

The Met police yesterday issued at least 30 more fines for breaches of lockdown regulations at gatherings in Whitehall and Downing Street.

This comes on top of the 20 fines sent out last month.

Those who receive fines can either pay within 28 days or contest the police decision.

If they contest the fine, police will review the case and then either withdraw the penalty or take the matter to court.

In a statement, the police said they were ‘making every effort to progress this investigation at speed’, with the possibility of more fines to come.

The police are investigating 12 events that may have breached Covid lockdown rules in government buildings, including at least three attended by Johnson.

As part of their inquiry, they have sent out over 100 questionnaires to ask about people’s participation in the events.

Reports of gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall during the pandemic led to several Conservative MPs calling for Johnson to resign.