Israel now on blacklist of countries harming children!

UNITED Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has informed Israel’s Defence Attaché in the United States, Major General Hidai Zilberman, of his decision to finally include Israel in the blacklist of countries and organisations harming children in conflict zones.

This list also features groups like ISIS, al-Qaeda, and Boko Haram.

According to a report published yesterday by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, Israel’s extensive efforts to persuade Guterres to avoid this step have failed.

Israel will appear on the blacklist set to be released next week in a report distributed to UN Security Council members, with a discussion scheduled for June 26th.

Israeli Channel 13 confirmed on Thursday night that despite Israel’s attempts to dissuade him, the UN Secretary-General has decided to proceed with this inclusion.

Israel has expressed fears that this inclusion could lead to an arms embargo against the country.

The annual report, authored by UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba, will cover all of 2023, with a notable increase in incidents due to the war on Gaza that erupted in October.

Previously, the blacklist included countries like Afghanistan, Congo, Mali, Myanmar, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and organisations such as al-Qaeda, ISIS, al-Shabaab, and Boko Haram.

The upcoming report will not explicitly name Israel or the Israeli military but will refer to Israeli security forces. The data in the report is based on information from UN organisations and field sources.

The daily noted that the consequences of being blacklisted include significant reputational damage to Israel as the report gains substantial international traction and is cited across UN bodies, including the General Assembly, Security Council, International Court of Justice, and International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Practically, inclusion on the blacklist results in dedicated reports concerning the listed entity. The Special Representative’s office will compile specific reports on Israel, which will later be presented to the Security Council.

The draft report received by Israel months ago includes several criticisms, such as the use of large-scale bombs in occupied areas, severe blockades on Gaza, attacks on critical infrastructure, attempts to recruit minors as informants, and using children as human shields.

Since October, the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza has led to the murder of 36,654 Palestinians, including approximately 15,500 children and 10,300 women, with 83,309 injured, predominantly children and women.

These numbers are not final, as thousands remain trapped under rubble or on the streets, with rescue teams unable to reach them due to Israeli military attacks.