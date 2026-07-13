Iran retaliates for US strikes! – UK bans IRGC

THE Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait on Sunday night, following Washington’s earlier airstrikes on southern Iran.

The IRGC carried out the attacks after US military strikes on south Iran over what Washington claimed were attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the IRGC said it had stopped two ships because they had switched off their tracking systems and taken an unauthorised route through the Strait, endangering traffic in the strategic waterway.

The statement added that Prince Hassan Air Base in Jordan was targeted with missiles and drones, setting ablaze several large missile depots and fuel storage facilities, ‘in the first phase of the response’ to the US attacks that followed the interception of the two ships.

The IRGC continued: ‘In the second phase of their retaliatory operation, the IRGC Aerospace Force struck key helicopter maintenance and repair facilities, a hangar housing a P-8 electronic warfare aircraft, and the command-and-control centre for US military drone operations at the US base in Sheikh Isa, Bahrain.’

The third and fourth phases of the IRGC’s retaliatory operation targeted US military bases in Kuwait.

‘In the third phase… the IRGC Aerospace Force completely destroyed fuel storage tanks and a Patriot air defence system at the US base in Kuwait’s Ali Al Salem as well as an FPS strategic radar system at Ahmad Al Jaber Air Base.’

And in the fourth phase, its Ground Force targeted a US Army surface-to-surface missile base in Kuwait, setting two HIMARS missile launchers and ammunition depots stocked with missiles on fire before completely destroying them.

The IRGC emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz is Iranian territory and that ‘we will not allow a rogue, child-killing army from the other side of the world to continue its illegal interference there.’

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood yesterday announced Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) will be designated a threat to national security in the UK, saying she will use new government powers to ban support for the group.

In a written statement to Parliament, she said that support for the IRGC – from expressing a positive opinion to assisting them – will now be an offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.