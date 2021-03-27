Demonstrate April 1 15% for all NHS staff

PEOPLE across the country are being asked to put colourful posters in their windows in support of a proper NHS pay rise, in a campaign launched yesterday (Friday 26 March) by health unions representing more than a million health workers.

Fourteen unions – including Unite, Unison and the Royal College of Nursing – are urging households across the UK to show their appreciation for NHS workers with bright, hand-finished displays on Thursday 1 April.

The unions say this will show the public strength of feeling on the day NHS staff should have received a wage increase and be a welcome ‘thank you’ for all their tireless efforts over the past year to keep everyone safe.

Delays mean health workers – including cleaners, porters, physiotherapists, 999 call handlers, nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants – must now wait until later in the year for the wage rise they are due. To make matters worse, say unions, the government has proposed a rise of just 1 per cent.

Unite national officer for health Colenzo Jarrett-Thorpe said: ‘We want the public to show their support for NHS workers.

‘They can do this by continuing to write to their MPs and putting posters in their windows to reinforce that they back all efforts to substantially increase the inadequate 1 per cent pay cut offered to NHS workers.

‘We hope the Scottish government’s offer to their NHS will force the UK government to change its mind and show it really cares about NHS workers by offering a decent pay rise.

‘The government has shown that it is high on rhetoric praising NHS workers, but low on commitment and will in valuing them. The time has come to deliver on that rhetoric and reward NHS workers for their work now. They should not be made to wait any longer.’

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: ‘Everyone can join the NHS “thank you” with an eye-catching window show. The brighter the better to bring cheer to everyone’s street and to those giving their all on the front line.

‘Ministers must display more imagination and heart. The Scottish government’s already shown if the will is there, the money can be found.’

Royal College of Nursing chief executive and general secretary Dame Donna Kinnair said: ‘Nursing staff are disgusted with the government’s 1 per cent pay proposal. The public is with us. The government needs to listen.’

News Line urges all workers to demonstrate outside their local hospital from 7am on Thursday April 1 and to demand an immediate 15% pay rise for all NHS workers and that all TUC trade unions should take general strike strike action to achieve it!