Syrians reject plunder of resources by Turkish and US occupations

LOCAL inhabitants of Jarmaz village in Syria’s Qamishli area on Wednesday declared a national stand in rejection of both the US and the Turkish occupations.

It was a condemnation of the plunder of resources in the Syrian al-Jazeera – of their violations against local people, and in support of their constitutional entitlement. The participants in the stand emphasised their rejection of all forms of occupation, holding the US occupation forces and their mercenaries responsible for the instability of the region and for looting the Syrian resources and imposing a siege on the locals.

The participants said that the coming period ‘needs to redouble efforts and assume national responsibility, especially with the approach of the constitutional entitlement – and to say yes to who led Syria in the face of terrorist war and achieve a victory to add to the military victory realised thanks to the sacrifices of the brave Syrian Arab Army’.

Sheikh of the Arab Tayy tribe Mohammad Abdul-Razzaq al-Tai affirmed, in a statement to SANA news reporters, that the Syrian people in all their spectrums reject the illegitimate US and Turkish presence that has encouraged and supported terrorists and extremist groups.

He pointed out that the US presence aims primarily to plunder Syrian resources – as every day ‘we witness US convoys transferring stolen materials heading outside the country illegally: and this is unaccepted by the Syrian people’.

Meanwhile, the US occupation forces have transported 40 terrorists from Daesh terrorist organisations by helicopters from al-Houl prison, east of Hasaka city, to its illegitimate base in al-Shadadi city in the southern countryside of the city.

Local sources told SANA that ‘three military helicopters of the US occupation forces, accompanied by three attack helicopters, landed on Tuesday evening in al-Shadadi base and they were carrying about 40 Daesh terrorists who were transferred from al-Houl prison, which is run by QSD militia in cooperation with the occupation forces.’

According to the sources, two Iraqi terrorists were among those who were transported. Ziyad Idris – known as ‘Abu Saif al-Iraqi’ and born in 1980, he was responsible for the so-called ‘Hisbah’ in Mosul, and after that he worked in Deir Ezzor: and terrorist Najdat Masoud Rida, born in 1979, Known as Abu Bakr al-Furati, who was responsible for storming operations in Deir Ezzor.

In Tehran, meanwhile, Iran’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union, Gholamhossein Dehghani, has underlined the necessity of ending the crisis in Syria on the basis of respecting its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Dehghani, in a speech, said that the crisis in Syria has continued for its tenth year, and entails holding the ‘International Community’ to a ‘great responsibility’ to move and help the Syrians to resolve this crisis.

He warned too against the revival of the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist organisation by the West, and the resurgence of all terrorist and Takfiri groups which have targeted Syria. Dehghani stressed that imposing unilateral embargo measures contradicts international laws and would increase the suffering of the Syrians during these circumstances.

He added that it is the duty of all countries, regardless of their self-interests, to provide the capabilities to the Syrian people to be able decide their country’s future away from any foreign intervention.

The Ambassador said too that the safe return of the Syrian refugees with preserving their dignity and without using them as a tool to achieve political interests, has the priority, noting to the importance of reconstructing and supporting Syria.

He indicated that Syria is now facing the catastrophes of war and the coronavirus pandemic, and these conditions multiply the importance of reconstruction and providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian people.

In Damascus, President Bashar al-Assad on Tuesday chaired the weekly session of the Cabinet, during which he presented a number of topics related to service issues which concern the citizen in addition to forms of continuous and necessary communication required from the ministries in the interest of the citizen.

President al-Assad said that the set of measures, legislations, and laws recently issued stress the idea that there is nothing impossible, and that ‘if we weren’t be able to solve all the problems, we could solve part of them’. He added that one of the examples of those measures is the battle of exchange price in which ‘we have been able to gain achievements that were not previously done.’

The President said that it is wrong in that type of battle to believe that this issue is a procedural one, because there are speculators and beneficiaries and there is a battle that is being carried out from abroad.

‘The battles that we carried on have proven that a large part of the exchange price in Syria is nothing but a psychological war, just like any war, so, in order to face such forms of battle we have to make people aware that what is going on now regarding the exchange price has the same importance of the military war for the stabilisation of the country, like the food security and like many other factors,’ the President said.

As for the necessity of the continuous communication between the governmental team and the citizen, President al-Assad affirmed that the Minister is not a mere post-holder… he is a political figure, and when we say a political figure, it means attendance among people and contact with them.

‘The policy of silence, adopted in some phases by officials, contradicts this role … and the value of work vanishes when there is no communication with citizens … The attendance of a minister reflects the volume of his/her genuine work … with this attendance, we help citizens differentiate between what is objective and what is not objective …

‘We help them gain victory, along with the state, in the psychological war,’ President al-Assad added.

Regarding the problem of increasing prices, the President said: ‘We have to deal with this problem decisively … our Internal Trade Ministry must strongly intervene and urgently issue a new law that imposes deterrent penalties.’

The President stressed that priority must be given to the idea of production, because the resources today are limited, and as long as ‘we have a shortage in resources, we must use and distribute these resources properly and for us as a State, the first share should go for production’.

The President added too that it isn’t possible to prevent corruption, chaos, or a deficiency that exists in distributing resources which directly reach citizens – without automating everything, automating services and distribution: and in the same context comes the electronic payment as one of the services that ease burdens on citizens.

As for coronavirus, the President said that the measures which were taken during the last year were good ones compared to the conditions which Syria has been going through. ‘Therefore, we must continue enlightening citizens that they now bear the biggest responsibility after the state has carried out its duties: because without public awareness, without taking preventative measures, we cannot avoid a major crisis in this domain,’ President al-Assad said.