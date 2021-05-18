Syria rebuilds Aleppo Eye Surgery Hospital – and completes preparations for May Presidential elections

SYRIA’S Minister of Health, Dr Hassan al-Ghobash, inaugurated the rebuilt General Authority of Aleppo Eye Surgery Hospital on Monday.

The hospital, which was destroyed by terrorists but rebuilt and equipped with all the necessary medical equipment, consists of two floors, with an area of 1,800 square metres, and a capacity of 25 beds. It includes all specialised clinics and two operating rooms.

In a statement to reporters, the Minister of Health said that the restoration and rehabilitation of the Eye Hospital and providing it with modern medical equipment is a great achievement and will provide medical services to citizens in Aleppo.

It can conduct all types of ophthalmic surgeries, including, cornea, eco and laser, and the clinics are ready to provide treatment to patients.

Meanwhile, The Turkish occupation and its terrorist mercenaries have continued their attacks on the power transmission line feeding the Alouk water station.

On Monday they stole a large percentage of the power allocated to operating the station and diverted it to their bases in the occupied city of Ras al-Ayn.

This badly affects the station’s ability to pump water to the locals in the neighbourhoods in Hasaka City.

Local people said the Turkish occupation mercenaries have diverted the direction of power heading to the Alouk water station for a period of six hours a day, which poses a great danger to the work of the station and consequently to the water supply, which is already low due to their accumulated attacks on the electricity network.

This continues the suffering of the locals in Hasaka city, as they have already had water supplies cut for 15 days due to the mercenaries’ attacks on the power transmission lines designated for operating the station, which led to a reduction in the number of pumps operating in it, and subsequently will increase the suffering of citizens for long periods.

Also on Monday, Turkish occupation forces and their terrorist mercenaries launched a shelling attack on the residential areas in Mar’anaz village and the agricultural lands attached to the villages of Um Huwash and Qurt Yaran in the northern Aleppo countryside.

Local people said the Turkish occupation forces used heavy artillery shells, causing damage to homes and public facilities.

They added that a fire erupted in the agricultural crops in the vicinity of Um Huwash village as a result of targeting them with incendiary bullets by the Turkish occupation’s mercenaries.

In Manbej region, local people said that the Turkish occupation burned large areas of land planted with wheat and barley near Qurt Yaran village by targeting it with explosive bullets from its base in Sheikh Nasser village in the al-Bab area.

Since the beginning of their aggression on Syrian lands in October 2019, the Turkish occupation forces have continuously targeted villages and residential areas in the northern Aleppo countryside with rocket shells, causing civilian and material casualties.

Meanwhile, the US occupation forces have continued to plunder Syria’s wealth as a new convoy of trailers and vehicles, including tankers laden with stolen Syrian oil, left Hasaka through the al-Walid illegitimate crossing on Monday, heading for Iraq.

Local people in the al-Ya’arubyia countryside said that a convoy of US occupation vehicles consisting of 40 trailers laden with containers, oil tankers and a number of big refrigeration trucks, accompanied by military cars, left Khrab al-Jir military airport through the al-Walid illegal crossing.

The Turkish occupation forces also continue to steal and plunder Syrian oil and grain resources on a daily basis. On Sunday, a convoy of 38 trucks and tankers laden with stolen wheat and oil left the al-Jazeera region, heading for northern Iraq.

The Syrian embassies in many countries of the world have completed their preparations for holding the presidential elections for Syrians living abroad, which are scheduled for tomorrow, May 20th.

In Tehran, the Syrian Ambassador to Iran, Dr Shafiq Dayoub, affirmed that the embassy had completed the preparations needed to hold the presidential elections in accordance with the rules of the election law and its amendments and the instructions of the Supreme Judicial Committee.

Meanwhile, in Beirut, the Syrian embassy in Lebanon completed all its procedures for Syrian citizens residing in Lebanon to exercise their constitutional right and national duty by casting their votes in tomorrow’s presidential elections at the embassy’s headquarters.

In China, Dr Fadi Wassouf, the media official at the Syrian Embassy in Beijing, told Syrian news agency SANA that the embassy has completed all procedures related to the presidential elections.

In South Africa, Sweden, Brazil, Venezuela and Australia, the Syrian embassies and consulates in many countries of the world have also completed their procedures to receive Syrian citizens residing in those countries to exercise their right in the upcoming presidential elections.

Speaker of the People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, had set the date for holding presidential elections for Syrians abroad on May 20, and for Syrian citizens at home on May 26th.

The three candidates for presidential elections, scheduled on May 26th inside Syria (and on May 20th abroad) launched their electoral campaigns last Sunday following the decision of Supreme Constitutional Court to finally announce the list of candidates for the post, including Abdullah Salloum Abdullah, Bashar Hafez al-Assad and Mahmoud Ahmad Marei.

Candidate Abdullah Salloum Abdullah’s campaign was under the slogan ‘Our strength in our unity,’ while Candidate Bashar Hafez al-Assad launched his electoral campaign under the slogan ‘Hope is with work’, and the third candidate Mahmoud Ahmad Marie chose the motto ‘Together’ for his electoral campaign.

Pictures of the candidates and their campaign slogans were published the in streets of Syrian cities, on websites and social media.

Russian Journalist Roman Perevezentsev has affirmed that the states which wish to restore security and stability to Syria and to initiate its reconstruction process, support the presidential elections, which are being conducted on a pluralistic basis, and they highly evaluate the efforts of the Syrian government to organise and conduct them on the date of their choice as per their own constitution.

‘The states which criticise holding presidential elections in Syria basically don’t want it to have stability, and they show their negative stance regarding the choice of the Syrian people, who will decide who will lead their country in the upcoming years and this will determine the path that Syria will follow and the return of Syrian refugees to their country and the work for the progress and prosperity of the country’, Perevezentsev said in a statement in Moscow.

Perevezentsev added that these elections are taking place in difficult circumstances as the Syrian people continue their war against terrorism in a time when they are still suffering from the continuation of blockade and unilateral coercive western economic sanctions imposed on them.

Czech political analyst Kristyna Stejskalova has called on Western countries to admit the failure of their schemes against Syria and to work to restore relations with it.

Stejskalova, interviewed by ‘Parliamentary Papers’ website, said that Syria will get out of the crisis stronger than ever, therefore, the countries which have worked to ignite this crisis should stop, and recognise that they have reached a dead end.

She added that the Western states will have a tendency to doubt the results of the upcoming presidential elections in Syria, which will delay the inevitable process of cooperation with the Syrian state.