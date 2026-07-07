Headteacher among four killed in Israeli drone strike on Lebanon in latest Israeli ceasefire breach

At least four people, including three women, were killed in an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon on Monday, in the latest breach of the US-mediated framework agreement.

According to local reports, the drone fired a guided missile at a passing car near a teachers’ training institute in the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa, killing all four people inside.

Among the deceased were a school principal, her mother, a Syrian national, and a domestic worker from abroad.

Lebanese media outlets also described an Israeli attack near the Ali Taher Ridge sector in the same vicinity

Israel has hit Nabatieh multiple times in recent days.

The strike comes despite a framework agreement signed by Lebanese authorities and Israel in Washington on June 26 under US mediation.

Israel has continued near-daily attacks in Lebanon since then, including bombardments of residential areas and civilian infrastructure in the south.

The Hezbollah resistance movement has denounced the agreement, calling it a ‘humiliation,’ a ‘disgrace,’ and a surrender of Lebanese sovereignty.

Amid fragile negotiations between Iran and the US, Iran has said that ending the Israeli aggression on Lebanon is an ‘inseparable’ part of any deal with Washington to halt hostilities permanently.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier said that Israel’s continued occupation of southern Lebanon would violate the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, adding that ‘without the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the territories they occupied during this war, the war has not fully come to an end’.

A Hezbollah-linked lawmaker says Israeli ceasefire violations and house demolitions continue in southern Lebanon in light of the Beirut government’s complete silence and inaction.

Israeli troops continue to occupy a self-declared ‘security zone’ extending about 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

According to Lebanese health authorities, since March 2, 2026, Israeli attacks in Lebanon have killed at least 4,303 people, injured 12,202 others, and displaced more than 1.6 million.

The death toll, due to the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, rose to 4,304 civilians on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery shelled the vicinity of the town of Qantara this afternoon, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

It reported that Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike targeting the Al-Hariq neighbourhood between the towns of Kfar-Tebnit and Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

It also reported that an Israeli combat drone dropped a sound bomb on the town of Al-Mansouri in the Tyre district during the afternoon.

Israeli occupation forces have escalated their aggression against southern Lebanon, unleashing a fresh wave of airstrikes, artillery bombardments, and ground sweeps across multiple border villages, according to local correspondents on the ground.

The intensifying aggression comes amid what observers describe as political cover provided by the so-called framework agreement, enabling the occupying forces to press forward with their operations with impunity.

Two Israeli attack helicopters conducted sweeping patrols over the town of Majdal Zoun, unleashing heavy machine-gun fire toward residential areas.

Concurrently, occupation forces continued their systematic demolition of homes and infrastructure in the towns of Al-Tayri and Beit Yahoun, reducing buildings to rubble in what appears to be a coordinated campaign of destruction.

Heavy-calibre machine-gun fire also targeted the towns of Haddatha, as well as the outskirts of Qounine and Al-Tayri, while artillery shells rained down on the vicinity of Arnoun and Jabal Basil, situated opposite the towns of Ramiya and Beit Leef.

In a separate incident, a stun grenade was dropped toward the town of Al-Mansouri, further terrorising already embattled civilian populations.

The latest offensive forms part of what local observers describe as a systematic policy of scorched-earth tactics involving burning, demolition, and total destruction aimed at rendering the border villages uninhabitable and displacing their long-standing residents.

The ongoing bombardment has caused widespread panic and extensive material damage across the affected areas.

Residents remain trapped in their homes as the occupation forces continue to tighten their grip on the southern front, defying international calls for de-escalation.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon in light of Beirut’s complete silence and inaction, says a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese lawmaker.

He is urging the Beirut government to take a firm stance against recurrent Israeli acts of aggression.

Ali Ammar, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, stated on Sunday: ‘Ever since the Lebanese government signed the so-called framework agreement with the Zionist enemy, the criminal leaders of the regime have constantly made assertions that they have obtained legitimacy from the Lebanese government to stay put in southern Lebanon.’

Ammar further said that Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement, kill civilians, destroy and demolish houses, and burn farms with phosphorus bombs, in the face of the utter silence of the Lebanese government.

He added that Israeli chief of the general staff Eyal Zamir has made an illegitimate request, and called on the Lebanese army to confront Hezbollah resistance fighters, and accomplish what the Israeli military failed to accomplish in its devastating war on Lebanon.

Ammar said: ‘These statements, which are considered a violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and intervention in its internal affairs, require a firm official position.

‘Furthermore, the recent statements of criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich are tantamount to denunciation of the Lebanese government.

‘This has given the enemy a pretext to assert it has been given the legitimacy to remain in the so-called ‘yellow line’ in southern Lebanon.’

The Lebanese lawmaker maintained that these developments are convincing proof that all attempts by the Lebanese authorities to justify the humiliating and shameful US-sponsored agreement have failed since the first day it was signed.

Ammar insisted: ‘The Lebanese nation expects the authorities to give a clear and unequivocal response to these brazen statements, instead of wasting time, making excuses and interpreting the agreement outside its framework.

‘Then they might be able to retain the least credibility remaining following a string of substantial concessions.’

The Hezbollah-affiliated legislator stated that Lebanese citizens expect governing authorities to rectify their mistakes and assume their national responsibility by reversing these decisions, which have yielded nothing other than weakening Lebanon and sapping its sources of strength.

Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling in southern Lebanon occur despite a framework agreement signed between Lebanon and Israel on June 26 under US mediation, which aims to end the offensive and secure Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

Officials from the Resistance Front have held talks with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, extending condolences on the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in terrorist US-Israeli strikes.

The meetings took place on Saturday, on the sidelines of the late Leader’s funeral ceremonies that are expected to draw between 15 and 20 million mourners.

Khalil Hamdan, who represents Lebanon’s Amal Movement and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, conveyed a message of sympathy with the Iranian nation and government.

He also appreciated Tehran’s principled stance in support of Lebanon’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty, as well as its insistence on a halt to Israeli attacks against the Arab country.

Araghchi, for his part, praised the steadfastness and resilience of the Lebanese people in the face of the Israeli regime’s threats and aggression.

In another meeting, Mohammad Fneish, representing Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, held talks with the top Iranian diplomat.

Fneish praised the Iranian nation’s steadfastness and resilience, the Armed Forces’ powerful defence of the country, and the negotiators’ expertise in the diplomatic arena—particularly regarding their support for Lebanon.

Araghchi, in turn, said that the Islamic Republic is seriously pursuing an end to the war on Lebanon and the termination of Israeli occupation, in accordance with Clause 1 of the Tehran-Washington Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).