Trump sends in US military

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Monday said he would deploy the US military to US states that don’t use the National Guard in sufficient numbers to dominate the streets, as protests against police brutality raged across America.

Speaking from the White House Rose Garden Trump said: ‘Our nation has been gripped by professional anarchists, violent mobs, arsonists, looters, criminals, rioters, Antifa, and others,’ adding: ‘These are not acts of peaceful protest, these are acts of domestic terror.’

The President of the United States has declared war on the US workers and the poor declaring that workers and the entire nation have been gripped by professional anarchists and the Antifa anti-fascist movement and looters, and that he has lost control and must regain it.

In fact, what has happened is that Trump’s economic miracle, and his drive to restore the US ruling class’ position as the undisputed world number one imperialist power, has collapsed.

With 40 million unemployed erupting in just a few months, the US boss now leads the world only in the record number of deaths from the coronavirus, the record numbers of people that have been infected by the pandemic, and the record numbers of workers that are being made unemployed and homeless and now forced to live in tent cities.

The growing army of the US poor, the homeless and the destitute have now been joined by millions of super-exploited workers, working and living in desperately unhealthy conditions with nothing to lose except their lives.

These millions are now standing fast against the Trump regime and the US state machine with its trigger-happy and murderous state forces – and they will not retreat.

The US trade unions must call a general strike to stop the US ruling class in its tracks and to bring the Trump regime down and go forward to a workers’ government.

Workers will not be frightened by Trump’s threats to unleash the US army, used to killing Iraqis and Syrians, onto the US working class and the youth.

The US military rank and file comes from the most poverty-stricken sections of US society, and many will refuse to open fire on masses of US workers and youth.

In fact, the US workers enjoy the right won by the American Revolution to bear arms openly, and the army could very quickly face an armed working class that will not surrender to the Trump-led plutocracy.

However, the essence of the current crisis is that it is a world crisis of the capitalist system. In capitalist Britain, run currently by the Trump-loving Johnson, there is an enormous crisis developing both economic and political.

In just a few months, 11 million workers and legions of small business people will be unemployed and facing bosses and bankers who are demanding wage cuts and longer hours from the workers, and from the small proprietors that they hand over their businesses to the banks.

The British workers will be faced with bringing down the Johnson government and bringing in a nationalised and planned socialist economy. There is no doubt that they will take the revolutionary road and be followed by the majority of a ruined middle class.

In the EU the same struggle is developing rapidly, in France, Italy, Greece, Germany and Spain, against a ruling class determined to make the workers and the poor pay for their crisis.

There is only one way forward for the workers of the USA the EU and the UK. That is to refuse massive austerity and poverty and respond to police and state attacks with socialist revolutions to overthrow the bosses and bankers and bring in planned socialist economies working to satisfy people’s needs.

This is the only way forward. Now is the time to build sections of the International Committee of the Fourth International all over Europe, the USA and the Americas to lead the developing world socialist revolution to its victory.