Sack Commissioner Dick and disband the Met police NOW! Forward to a workers state and socialism!

THE METROPOLITAN police officer, PC Wayne Couzens, has been sentenced to life imprisonment after it was proven in court that on March 3, 2021 he, under the pretence of a ‘Covid patrol,’ stopped Sarah Everard as she was walking home, showed her his police warrant card, handcuffed her, kidnapped her, drove her 80 miles to a secluded woodland where he raped, murdered and set her on fire.

The Metropolitan Police, led by Commissioner Cressida Dick, has attempted to paint PC Wayne Couzens as a bad apple amongst a good police force. However, nothing could be further from the truth. Couzens himself was a member of a WhatsApp group where violence against women was discussed. Five police officers from the group are being investigated for ‘gross misconduct’.

In the lead-up to Sarah Everard’s murder, allegations had been made on two occasions that Couzens had exposed himself in public without any police response.

He is not alone. Freedom of information requests show that the Metropolitan Police only last year recruited a man as a special constable despite him having a pre-existing criminal record for indecently exposing himself to a female. Within the past three years, the Met also took on new recruits with records for actual bodily harm (ABH), multiple possession of the class A drug cocaine, drunk and disorderly, and assault. All the recruits, including the sex offender, are still serving with the force.

How can anyone now be stopped by the police and not fear for their life? The Met acknowledges this, issuing new guidelines that if you are stopped by the police, ask them to prove their identity through radio backup. If that fails, presumably you run for your life screaming ‘rape!’

No other national police force has had to warn the people that its officers could kill or rape them!

In fact, the force have a commander who is worthy of her troops. Commissioner Cressida Dick on Saturday March 13, as tens of thousands took to Clapham Common for a vigil to peacefully pay their last respects to Sarah Everard, ordered her officers to charge the crowd.

Dick was full of pious words that PC Couzens’ crimes have ‘brought shame’ on the force – that she is ‘so sorry’ he was able to use his ‘position of trust’ to ‘deceive’ Sarah Everard before murdering her. However, it was under Cressida Dick’s watch that undercover police officers were used to infiltrate legal political groups, pose as activists, deceive women into believing them to be their boyfriend, impregnate them, father children with them, and then disappear leaving a trail of single mums, fatherless children and broken families.

Yesterday, Kate Wilson, an activist who was deceived into a relationship with an undercover police officer, won a tribunal case for breaches of her human rights. Kate Wilson met undercover cop Mark Kennedy while he was posing as an environmental campaigner in Nottingham in 2003. Senior police officers actively encouraged undercover officers to have sexual relationships with activists they were sent to spy on. Kate Wilson said ‘it is like being raped by the state’.

It was the very same undercover Special Demonstration Squad that spied on the Lawrence family as they fought for justice for their son, Stephen Lawrence, murdered by racists. In fact, the Met should have been disbanded in 1999 when the MacPherson Report into the murder of Stephen Lawrence concluded that the Metropolitan Police was ‘institutionally racist’.

In 2005, Cressida Dick headed the operation and gave the order that resulted in the murder of Jean Charles de Menezes, a totally innocent man. She was also in charge when Mark Duggan, a 29-year-old father of six, was shot and killed by police in Tottenham, north London on 4 August 2011.

A report by an independent panel set up in 2013 into the unsolved murder of Daniel Morgan concluded the force was ‘institutionally corrupt,’ and found that the then-Assistant Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick had initially refused to grant access to a police internal data system.

This litany of police state scandals saw her rise high. Not only was Cressida Dick promoted through the ranks to become Met Commissioner she was awarded ‘Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire’.

She and her force have a special role to play. With spiralling gas, electric, fuel and food prices, with hundreds of thousands facing homelessness, millions facing unemployment, benefits being slashed, taxes going up along with rents going up with wages being cut, the Tories need a cutthroat force to deal with the masses.

