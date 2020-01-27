Recognise Palestinian State Immediately – Smash ‘Deal Of Century’ With International Mass Action

THE Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Saeb Erekat has just condemned US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’, due to be unveiled tomorrow.

He said that ‘Israel is an occupying power of the State of Palestine on the 1967 borders (East al-Quds, West Bank, and Gaza Strip). Any deal, attempt or dictation that ignores this fact will be recorded in history as the fraud of the century.’

The politburo of the Palestinian Islamic resistance movement, Hamas, yesterday described the ‘deal of the century’ robbery plan as delusional, and a pipedream for Zionists and the US.

It stated: ‘A popular uprising by all lovers of al-Quds worldwide would be enough to foil the plots of the Occupation (Israel) and force it to retreat.’

Israeli TV is already reporting that under the US plan, Israel will keep security control of the entire occupied West Bank even if a Palestinian statelet is allowed in parts of it.

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine has called for a mass uprising to confront the ‘deal of the century’.

The Palestinian political party said in a statement: ‘The deal will give the Occupation (Israel) the green light to proceed with its colonial measures to annex the Jordan Valley, the northern Dead Sea in addition to all settlements across the West Bank, and press ahead with its plans to further Judaise al-Quds and obliterate its national features.’

Fatah spokesman Jamal Nazzal has reassured that no level of the Palestinian leadership has been part of any dialogue with the US administration with regard to President Trump’s ‘peace plan’, saying his movement will not support any ideas that exclude Jerusalem as the capital of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

‘If preliminary reports which indicated that the plan would give Israel sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all the settlements, making Jerusalem the capital of Israel then our movement will strongly oppose it,’ said Nazzal.

Nazzal denounced the Trump administration saying that it was treating illegally occupied Palestinian land as if it were a ‘Trump owned property or real estate’ that he will hand over to Netanyahu.

He added: ‘It’s obvious to the world that the American side is pushing Israel to even more extreme attitudes than the most extreme right wing parties in Israel would have ever dared to dream of, especially when it comes to allowing Israel to apply sovereignty over the illegal settlements and the Jordan Valley.’

He continued: ‘We see this as an active engagement by the US administration to deepen the conflict and make it harder to resolve rather than doing what’s necessary to resolve it by addressing the issues which kept it going for a hundred years now such as denying us Palestinians the right to independence and self-determination in our state with East Jerusalem as its capital.’

Fatah called on the international community, especially the European Union, to immediately recognise the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital within the borders of 1967. ‘We view such a step as the only useful and effective response to the attempts of the US administration to further destabilise our region by denying Palestinians’ rights which are deeply rooted in international law and widely recognised by the international community,’ Nazzal concluded.

Trump and Netanyahu are about to throw more petrol onto the already blazing Middle East, after the US assassination of General Soleimani.

Millions of Arabs are already on the march in Iraq, the Lebanon and just-liberated Syria, while Muslims from Iran to the Gulf will not just stand back as the US-Israel axis annexes the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

There is no doubt that Trump and Netanyahu are set to provoke an uprising of the Palestine masses that will be supported by the masses of Iran, Iraq, Jordan and the Lebanon.

The trade unions in the UK and the US must give their full support to the masses of Palestine and take strike action including general strike action to remove the Trump regime and the Trump loving Johnson government. The UK trade unions must bring in a workers government that will recognise the State of Palestine and give it all the support that it requires to defend itself against Israel and the imperialist powers.