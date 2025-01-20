Palestinian Factions Meet To Decide On The Way Forward To The State Of Palestine!

THE Palestinian factions and forces held a meeting in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Saturday, to discuss the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and prisoners exchange with Israeli occupation through Qatari-Egyptian mediation.

The meeting was attended by a senior delegation from the Hamas Movement led by Mohammed Darwish, the head of the Movement’s leadership council, and delegations from the Islamic Jihad Movement headed by Secretary-General Ziad al-Nakhalah, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, headed by Deputy Secretary-General Jamil Mazhar, the Democratic Front delegation, headed by Deputy Secretary-General Majida al-Masry, the National Initiative delegation headed by Secretary-General Mustafa Barghouti, the Popular Front-General Command delegation headed by its Political Bureau member Ramez Mustafa, the Palestinian People’s Party delegation headed by Shamekh Abu Sakhr, and Qadura Fares, the head of the Detainees and Ex-detainees Affairs Commission.

Addressing the Fatah Movement and the rest of the factions, Mohammed Darwish announced during the meeting, that Hamas is open to national unity at any given place or time, explaining that the minimum requirement for achieving unity is cooperation to manage the Gaza Strip, and to ‘treat the wounds of our people, rebuild Gaza, and provide relief to the people’.

For his part, Khalil Al-Hayya, the head of the Hamas delegation for the ceasefire negotiations, reviewed the details of the agreement with the occupation, the implementation mechanisms, and the course of the negotiation process during the past period.

Meanwhile, the heads of the participating delegations stressed the need to protect the ceasefire agreement and perceive it as a national achievement, attributed to the steadfastness and sacrifices of the great Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The attendees praised the role and efforts of the Hamas Movement in leading the battle in the field as well as the ceasefire negotiations, stressing the importance of preserving Palestinian national unity and forming a Palestinian national consensus government in accordance with the recent Beijing Agreement.

The participants also stressed the need to expedite relief, shelter, and reconstruction operations, and saluted all the arms of the military resistance and the resistance fronts supporting the Palestinian people, especially in Lebanon, Yemen, Iran and Iraq, and the free people in the Arab and Islamic nation and the world.

The factions also extended special thanks to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators who exerted tremendous efforts to conclude this honourable agreement, affirming the right of our people to continue resisting the occupation until achieving their goals of liberation, return and independence.

Amidst the devastation and relentless bombardment, scenes of Gaza’s men and women repeatedly emerge, showcasing resilience, steadfastness, and determination in the face of the genocide perpetrated by Israeli occupation forces.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a bloody war on Gaza, bombing homes with their residents inside and targeting vital infrastructure, including hospitals, schools, and mosques. Marketplaces, aid distribution points, and water facilities have also been struck, resulting in over 157,000 casualties, including 11,000 missing people. Over 2.3 million Palestinians are now displaced, living in tents after their homes were destroyed under a suffocating siege.

In the midst of this destruction, Gaza stands as a masterpiece of resilience, defying genocide and proclaiming to the world that the will of the Palestinian people is unbreakable.

Elsewhere, a woman stands amid the rubble of her home, clutching the remnants of her memories, and declares firmly: ‘Even if we starve, they starve us, kill us, or besiege us – whatever they do. This is our land, and we will neither leave nor abandon it.’ Her simple words encapsulate a history of sacrifice.

This is Gaza – a bleeding wound but an unbreakable will. Its messages are clear to the entire world: Here is a people who cannot be defeated. Forward to the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

The workers of the US-UK and EU must now take general strike actions to support the establishment of the State of Palestine from the river to the sea, with Jerusalem as its capital.