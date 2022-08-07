Palestine – the UK unions must take action in support of Palestinian people!

THE Palestinian Presidency has strongly condemned the ‘dangerous Israeli escalation against our people in the Gaza Strip, which so far has resulted in the killing of 32 Palestinians and the injury of nearly 250 others’.

The Presidency also condemned the Israeli escalation in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem by allowing groups of Jewish extremists to storm the holy site and perform Talmudic rituals there.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said ‘the persisting of the Israeli aggression, whether in the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Gaza Strip, Jenin and other Palestinian cities and villages, crosses all red lines and represents an Israeli attempt to push the situation into more escalation and tension.’

Abu Rudeineh said that President Mahmoud Abbas is continuing his efforts with regional and international parties to stop this Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and their Islamic and Christian sanctities. He added: ‘The UN Security Council will hold a special session to discuss the attack on the Gaza Strip, and it must stand up to its responsibilities and stop this aggression.’

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation also condemned in the strongest terms the latest Israeli violence against Palestinians living in Gaza.

‘It is of particularly grave concern that Israeli military statements indicate that the operation would “take a long time’’ and that the ongoing attacks continue to place innocent civilians at severe risk,’ it said in a statement.

‘As an occupying power, Israel has specific obligations in terms of international human rights and humanitarian law, which it continues to breach without being held accountable,’ the South African foreign ministry noted.

The ministry also called on the international community to act more decisively on the Israeli occupation forces and to put an end to the violence, emphasising that ‘The killing of children by Israel must urgently be addressed.’

The Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said that what is going on in Gaza is a clear aggression and crime by Israel, because Gazans had done nothing to justify such an attack.

‘Any honourable person will condemn this attack … but many Arab countries and regimes remain silent … It is the right of the resistance and the Palestinian people to respond to Israeli attack in any way and at any time and place they choose … Silence in the face of this act of terror will pave the way for more acts of terror.’

The British trade union leaders to their shame are silent about the developing massacre of Palestinians.

They have not carried out one decisive action to support the Palestinians. The nearest they came to it was on May 22, in 2021, after yet another Israeli massacre of Palestinians touched off a massive 250,000 strong demonstration in London.

Labour MP for Hayes and Harlington, John McDonnell, told the crowd: ‘Netanyahu must be imprisoned for war crimes. The campaign for disinvestment in Israel must be stepped up.’

CND General Secretary Kate Hudson said: ‘Make no mistake, we have seen a victory for Palestine. The young people who have led the fight have stood up to and beaten a nuclear armed state, the most heavily armed in the world.’

Imran Hussain, Labour MP for Bradford East, said: ‘End the siege of Gaza. End the illegal occupation. Israeli leaders must be sent to the ICC for prosecution on war crimes charges. There must be the immediate recognition of the Palestinian state.’

National Education Union General Secretary Kevin Courtney said: ‘I am standing here in front of the Trade Unionists for Palestine banner, bearing the names of 15 major unions, the four largest unions in the country – Unite, Unison, GMB, NEU, along with ASLEF, RMT, TSSA, PCS, CWU, UCU, FBU, POA, Equity, the Bakers Union and the United World Transport Union. Trade unionists are here today in solidarity with the general strike in Palestine last week and we need to take similar action for Palestine here.’

Having made their left speeches they promptly forgot about a general strike in support of Palestine.

The TUC must now be made to call the general strike in support of Palestine to block all trade with and arms supplies to Israel. Such action would be followed by trade unions worldwide. Call the general strike now! There is not a moment to lose.