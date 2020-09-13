Hands off Palestine – no annexations! Arab workers must remove ‘recognition’ regimes!

FOLLOWING the refusal of the Arab League to condemn the UAE for its recognition of the state of Israel, Bahrain has now followed the lead of the UAE and now recognises Israel and will, no doubt, be attending the ‘Recognition’ signing ceremony in Washington tomorrow.

US President Trump and Israel’s Netanyahu are over-the-moon at the decision while the Bahraini masses have taken to the streets in illegal and angry demonstrations and burnt Israeli flags.

Trump tweeted: ‘Another historic breakthrough today! Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a Peace Deal.’

Israel’s Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said he was ‘excited’ that ‘another peace agreement’ had been reached with another Arab country. ‘This is a new era of peace. Peace for peace. Economy for economy. We have invested in peace for many years and now peace will invest in us,’ he said. In fact, the aim is to make it the peace of the grave for Palestine, then Syria and Iran.

The Palestinian foreign ministry has now recalled its ambassador to Bahrain for consultation and a statement from the Palestinian leadership spoke of the ‘great harm it causes to the inalienable national rights of the Palestinian people and joint Arab action’.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a special adviser on international affairs for the speaker of Iran’s parliament, condemned Bahrain for a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

The deal is in fact a direct attack on Palestine, and Syria, which still demands the return of the Golan Heights from Israel, and a direct threat to Iran.

Its essence is that in return for looking the other way when Israel decides that the time is ripe to annex Palestine – an assault that the Palestinians will resist arms in hand – the Gulf Arab states will get the latest US weaponry so that they can play a major role alongside the Israeli army against both Iran and Syria.

The US and Israel will now be moving hell and high water to bring Saudi Arabia into the fold.

Hamas yesterday said of the normalisation deals: ‘This agreement constitutes a grave threat to security, stability, and prosperity in the region, in addition to its horrible consequences on the Palestinian issue …

‘We reiterate that Hamas condemns and rejects the Bahraini normalisation agreement with the Israeli occupation brokered by the US administration. We see it as a stab in the back of the Palestinian people and a move that does not serve the interests of Bahrain, the Arab world, and the Islamic Ummah …

‘We call upon the Arab world to launch the biggest campaign possible to fight normalising ties with the illegal Israeli occupation at popular and official levels.’

During a meeting in Ramallah, the central committee of Fatah vehemently condemned the tripartite American-Bahraini-Israeli declaration on normalising the relations between Israel and Bahrain, saying: ‘The declaration is contrary to the resolutions of the Arab summits and the Arab Peace Initiative.’

The reality is that the recognition deals are part of a deadly plot against the Palestinian masses to buy Arab ruling class support for the forthcoming Israeli drive to annex the West Bank, and in return to rearm the Arab armies with modern US weaponry so that they are capable of taking on Iran and Syria in alliance with the Israeli military.

The Palestinian masses must not be allowed to fight this imperialist plot alone. The Arab masses must rise up to overthrow the collaborationists and bring in workers’ and small farmers’ governments that will use the great natural wealth of the Middle East and the Gulf to benefit its people and not to swell the Swiss Bank accounts of the current ruling classes.

In the Lebanon the workers and their trade unions must put an end to the rule of the banking class that has enriched itself and bankrupted the country to the point of its destruction, as the two recent great fires have shown. Now is the time for the Arab masses to take action since the Western capitalist powers are in their biggest crisis ever.

The US is on the edge of civil war and bankruptcy. The UK is bankrupt, and the EU is loaded up with a vast debt which has split the EU and NATO, with France and Greece preparing for an oil war with Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean.

Now is the time for the Arab workers to take mass action to overthrow the collaborationist regimes to go forward to a socialist Middle East.

In this struggle, the US and UK working classes have a huge role to play to prevent imperialist intervention, while the Arab masses are settling their affairs!