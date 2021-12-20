Frost Quits Cabinet As Tory Party Crisis Deepens And Police Clash With Anti-Vaccine, Anti-Lockdown Tories In Central London!

LORD FROST has delivered a heavy blow at the John- son government with his resignation letter of last Saturday.

He wrote: ‘You know my concerns about the current direction of travel. I hope we will move as fast as possible to where we need to get to – a lightly regulated, low-tax, entrepreneurial economy, at the cutting edge of modern science and economic change.

‘Three hundred years of history show that countries which take that route grow and prosper, and I am confident we will too. We also need to learn to live with Covid and I know that is your instinct too. You took a brave decision in July, against considerable opposition, to open up the country again.

‘Sadly it did not prove to be irreversible, as I wished, and believe you did too. I hope we can get back on track soon and not be tempted by the kind of coercive measures we have seen elsewhere.’

Also on Saturday, a large crowd of mainly anti-vaccine, anti-lockdown Tories clashed with the police in central London where a number of arrests were made. They want to impose Covid on the working class, who they say must learn to live with it.

The Tory Party is now on course to split, with the latest version of the Covid-19, Omicron, racing ahead infecting millions.

Such is the fear of the ultra-infectious virus that France and Germany are now keeping all UK citizens out of the country and the Netherlands went into a full lockdown yesterday.

Frost wanted to see the UK become a ‘Singapore on Thames’, with low taxation, no regulations, weak or no trade unions, a recipe for making super-profits for the ruling class.

His resignation, brought forward, is calculated to shock the Tory Party and clear the way for the 1922 Committee to organise a leadership election that will see Johnson removed and a newcomer such as Liz Truss, the Secretary of State for Foreign Commonwealth and Development Affairs, take the helm.

The two wings of the Tory party are irreconcilable. Johnson and Health Secretary Javid were on the point of declaring an Xmas lockdown, as the Omicron virus spread, doubling and quadrupling the number of cases.

Lord Frost and his friends are determined to stop the lockdowns, restore normal service for British capitalism, and speed up production. While they live in rural idyls they are determined that the working class must be forced to live and die with the virus.

Labour leader Starmer has already rescued the government once and is ready no doubt to join it in a National Government if push comes to shove – as engaging with the lesser of two evils.

For the working class the issue is crystal clear. There is no way that it can live and let live with any version of the coronavirus.

The Tory Party has now clearly blown apart. It has fallen off the wall and even Starmer can’t put Humpty Dumpty back together again.

The trade unions must must now take up the leadership of the struggle to smash the Covid virus. Before the situation gets to the point where tens of millions are contaminated by the virus the trade unions must call a general strike to bring down the Tory government.

They have the power to bring in a workers’ government to nationalise the banks and the major industries, put them under workers’ control and management and bring in a socialist planned economy.

This is the only way forward.

The fact of the matter is that Covid-19 has broken the back of the capitalist system, much more decisively than the Black Death did in the 14th century, when it spurred on bourgeois revolutions. This is now the time for decisive action. The TUC must meet. It must call a general strike, while the working class still has enormous power.

The working class will put an end to British capitalism with a socialist revolution that will inspire workers all over the world.

Only slaves will accept that nothing can be done about Covid, and that workers must learn to live with it. The UK workers must show the way by carrying out a socialist revolution that will show the way forward to the workers of the world.