Tory programme of attacks on working class!

THE TORY programme of 38 pieces of anti-working class legislation which the government plans during the current parliamentary session was outlined in the Queen’s Speech delivered by Prince Charles in the House of Lords yesterday.

He announced plans to illegalise ‘disruptive’ demonstrations, ban public bodies from boycotting Israel, pursue and criminalise ‘truant’ schoolchildren and escalate the UK imperialist military action.

The prince started by saying: ‘Her Majesty’s Government will continue to support the police to make the streets safer.’

Britain will ‘play a leading role in defending democracy and freedom across the world, including continuing to support the people of the Ukraine.’

On the same day that the RMT railway workers union accused the Tories of planning to close more than 1,000 railway ticket offices around the UK, the Queen’s Speech announced: ‘Legislation will be introduced to modernise rail services and improve reliability for passengers.’

In a declaration that it is to be open season for public services privatisation, the prince continued: ‘Public sector procurement will be simplified to provide new opportunities for small businesses.’

With Home Secretary Priti Patel announcing yesterday morning that asylum seekers in the UK are to be notified this week of their imminent transportation to Rwanda in Africa, Prince Charles continued: ‘Her Majesty’s ministers will take action to prevent dangerous and illegal channel crossings and tackle the criminal gangs who profit from facilitating them.’

The draconian Police Act, which eventually entered into law in April is to be extended, Prince Charles warned, saying: ‘Legislation will be introduced to ensure the police have the powers to make the streets safer.’

He went on: ‘Measures will be introduced to support the security services and help them protect the United Kingdom.’

The prince then returned to the military theme, saying: ‘Her Majesty’s government will lead the way in championing security around the world. It will continue to invest in Her Majesty’s gallant armed forces. Her Majesty’s ministers will work closely with international partners to maintain a united NATO and address the most pressing global security challenges.’

He threatened: ‘Legislation will prevent public bodies engaging in boycotts that undermine community cohesion.’

In conclusion, he warned: ‘My Lords and Members of the House of Commons, other measures will be laid before you.’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer responded in the House of Commons: ‘Times are tough for working people. But they are much tougher than they should be. Some 12 years of the Conservatives have meant low economic growth, high inflation, and high taxes.’

The parliamentary parties will now spend several days debating the contents of the Queen’s Speech.