Tories Are Opening ‘Virtual Wards’ To Shut Down NHS!

THE TORIES are announcing new anti-NHS plans today, opening up ‘virtual wards’ in which patients will be monitored in their homes, with cameras at the foot of their beds.

They will say that the measures will enable some, particularly the frail elderly, to be monitored at home by doctors using video and other technology.

The government and NHS England are to publish their Urgent and Emergency Care Plan today, describing them as integral to their plans for bringing waiting times down.

They will say that the aim of virtual wards is to support elderly patients and those with respiratory conditions in their own homes rather than in hospitals.

They will say that doctors and other health staff will review their cases each day and that patients using wearable devices can report daily readings and results so they can be remotely monitored.

The Tories will announce that patients can receive home visits ‘where necessary,’ and that the technology can also be used to reduce the risk of falls.

There will be an initial target of 50,000 people being supported in this way each month.

There will be ‘community response teams’ which can be mobilised to get to vulnerable patients within two hours of receiving an alarm.

Tory Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay claimed yesterday: ‘By expanding the care provided in the community, the most vulnerable, frail and elderly patients can be better supported to continue living independently or recovery at home.’

He claimed that at least 20% of hospital admissions are ‘avoidable’ and that the programme of virtual wards will deal with this.

NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard agreed, claiming: ‘Boosting care in the community and treating more people at home is key to recover. It is better for patients and their families, as well as easing pressure on NHS services.’

NHS Providers, representing NHS trusts in England, said that trust managers are having to cope with unsafe levels of bed occupancy and more is needed to be done to tackle sky-high staff vacancies and escalating strike action.