Striking PCS members show their support for the Palestinian state!

STRIKING PCS members were protesting outside the Department of Business & Trade yesterday and showing their support for Palestine.

They were joined by a group of young people who were demonstrating for an arms embargo on Palestine.

PCS member Francisco Becerra told News Line: ‘This morning is a special picket for Palestine.

‘We are on strike against G4S. We are fighting for better conditions of work, to get sick day pay and a pay rise.

‘All the unions should strike for Palestine. We need to do more than protest.

‘We should support the Palestinians to get their freedom and their ceasefire.

‘The police are here today because we are demonstrating for Palestine.

‘We need a general strike to get a better future for everyone.’

PCS rep Peter Akimaijolu said: ‘It’s a shame there needs to be a protest over what’s happening in the Middle East.

‘We have to find a solution now otherwise more people will get killed.

‘All the unions should come out in a general strike for Palestine.

‘We have to stop the Starmer government arming Israel.’

Hundreds of protesters came to demonstrate outside the Department of Business and loudly chanting for Palestine.

One of the protesters Ayla Mardini from Palestine Youth Movement said: ‘Today we are protesting outside the Department of Business & Trade as it is still issuing licenses for arms manufacturers for making weapons for Israel.

‘They have issued 1,250 licences for 489 billion pounds worth of military exports to Israel.

‘We are also here in support of the workers who are striking against G4S at the department.

‘I agree with a general strike. The people have the power and we are calling for an arms embargo.’

Outside the Cabinet Office another lively picket of PCS strikers also supported the struggle for Palestine.

Cabinet Office PCS rep Mohammed Miezou told News Line: ‘The strike is very good, morale is high and we’re determined to win a fair pay rise and better terms and conditions.

‘The TUC has called a day of action for Palestine.

‘All the unions have to mobilise for Palestine, they need to get together first and to call a general strike.

‘We want a government that is willing to listen to the workers.

‘This government has to stop arming Israel.

‘We are out on strike again in two weeks and we won’t stop until we win.’

There was a big police presence outside the Foreign Office to constrain a protest of several hundred demonstrators for Palestine.

One of the protesters David Levi from London for Palestine Action said: ‘We’re here to call on the government to enforce the genocide convention and international law.

‘We’re calling for an arms embargo and sanctions on Israel.

‘The trade unions in Britain should take action. Members of CWU have already been taking part in protests for Palestine.’