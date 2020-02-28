Sixth Forms strike: ‘urgent funds now!’

A LONDON march and rally marking the fifth day of strike action in over 30 Sixth Form Colleges took place yesterday, with union leaders on top of a campaigning battle bus, highlighting the savage cuts to colleges and demanding ‘urgent funds now!’

The Sixth Form Staff are in the National Education Union (NEU).

Thirty-four Sixth Form Colleges took strike action yesterday to demand more funding for their colleges.

There was a mass rally at Parliament Square in Westminster, followed by a march to the Department for Education.

The strikers held up sandwich boards detailing cuts to their particular college.

The NEU is in dispute too with the Tory Secretary of State and seeking improved pay, conditions and employment through better funding for 16-19 education.

There is currently an overall shortfall of at least £700 million in funding for Post 16 Education which the NEU wants to see rectified in the forthcoming Budget.

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: ‘16-19 education has suffered brutally under successive Conservative governments, and the funding increases announced before the Election fall at least £700m short of what is needed.

‘The trajectory is unchanged: jobs are being cut, class sizes are rising, and pay is falling.

‘Striking is always a last resort but our members know that the future of the sector is at threat and it is students’ education that will continue to suffer.’