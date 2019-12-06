Sharma refuses to sign petition to reopen Ealing paediatrics and maternity

EALING Southall Labour MP Varindra Sharma refused to sign the West London Council of Action petition to reopen maternity and paediatrics at Ealing Hospital yesterday morning.

Ealing Southall Workers Revolutionary Party candidate Hassan Zulkifal said: ‘Soon after we set up our campaign table Sharma arrived and we asked him to sign our petition. He refused and walked off.

‘We had the same experience when Tory Health Secretary Hancock came to Ealing Hospital last month to try to claim credit for keeping the A&E open. He also ran off and refused to sign.

‘It shows, neither the Tories nor Labour are going to restore these much needed services.

‘Workers are supporting our policies and joining our party because they want the working class to take the power.’

Two young mothers (pictured) stopped and signed the petition.

Rupinder Kaur said: ‘My first child was born at Ealing but I had to have my second at Hillingdon. I had so much complication and it was terribly inconvenient for my husband who had to leave his job to take me up there all the time.’

Her sister Kamaljit Kaur said: ‘Just like Rupinder I had my first baby at Ealing and second at Hillingdon. Now, with paediatrics closed, when the children get sick they have to go out of the borough for hospital care. I will definitely vote for Hassan.’

Twenty-two year old unemployed worker Reagan Coelho said: ‘I’m voting Hassan for a better change. I totally agree with his policies, especially End Homelessness and Restore Free State Education.’