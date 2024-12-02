Kurds march on Downing Street

AROUND 1,000 Kurds and their supporters marched from Trafalgar Square to Downing Street yesterday afternoon in protest against the police attack on the Kurdish Community Centre in Haringey last week.

The brutal attack took place last Wednesday under counter-terrorism legislation.

As yesterday’s march assembled, Kenan Sahid, from Enfield, told News Line: ‘I came today against the police attack on the Kurdish Community Centre.

‘I don’t like this. This country is a good country, but sometimes the police are not.’

Aso Kamair, a representative of external relations of the Kurdish Community Centre explained: ‘We’re demonstrating today because of this pronged attack, where the Turkish state and the British state are working to silence the Kurds abroad and the Kurdish freedom movement.

‘This is while Turkey provides military grade weapons, given to them by the west, to support Islamic fundamentalism that this week conquered Aleppo (in Syria).

‘It is no coincidence that the attack on Aleppo comes in conjunction with the attacks on the Kurdish community in Britain and Germany.

‘In Britain we are in a situation where the nation state requires the genocide of other ethnic groups.

‘The genocide against the Palestinians, the Kurds and Baluchi people, is to preserve the status quo in the Middle East in favour of imperialism.

‘The trade unions in Britain must take action – a general strike. We need a Labour government that is representative of the left and the community.’

Over the loud speaker it was declared: ‘The British government is supporting the Turkish regime.

‘The Kurds fought Isis. Israelis are bombing women and children. We protest against these oppressive measures. We demand justice.

‘We are calling for solidarity to defend our organisation and our community.’

‘No Justice, No Peace!’ demonstrators chanted.

Ali Dzclik, a north London shopkeeper, told News Line: ‘We supported Labour for 30 years. Last week, the Kurdish centre was closed down. The police said it was terrorist. Turkey and the UK governments are fighting the Kurdish people.

‘This Labour government supports Israel. The British unions must take action. There should be a general strike We need a government that supports Palestinians and Kurds.

‘There are hundreds of Kurds in prison in Turkey. We have to end all this.’