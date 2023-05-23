Junior doctors strike 14-17th June! – and for 3 days each month until they win

JUNIOR doctors in England will hold a three-day strike from 7am on Wednesday 14 June to 7am on Saturday 17 June, after rejecting a miserable 5% pay offer.

Announcing the strike on Monday night, Dr Vivek Trivedi and Dr Robert Laurenson, co-chairs of the British Medical Association BMA Junior Doctors Committee, said: ‘Since April’s strikes we have had three weeks of negotiations with the government, seeking a deal that fully restores pay for junior doctors after the more than 26% drop they have suffered over the last 15 years.

‘We entered these talks in good faith, hoping that after months of refusal by ministers to meet with us, we would finally see a real offer on the table that would avoid the need for more industrial action and stop the haemorrhaging of junior doctors from the NHS.

‘In that time we have received an offer which is in no way credible or even reasonable for where we are in the negotiating process.

‘We made clear from the very start that talks required a recognition of the scale of our pay erosion.

‘No such recognition has been forthcoming. We made proposals showing our willingness to be creative and work with the government on how the reversal of our pay erosion could be achieved.

‘In the end, however, the Government would simply not accept the fundamental reality of the pay cuts junior doctors have faced.

‘This was made clear when they finally made their pay offer of 5%. Not only is that nowhere near addressing pay erosion over the last fifteen years, it would not even have matched inflation this year.

‘We are not in these meetings to agree to have our pay cut further, and the government knows that. This was simply not a credible offer.

‘Despite this we are willing to continue talking and we expect to meet the Health Secretary on Wednesday as scheduled, where we hope he will bring a credible offer.

‘However, talks have now reached a stage where they are currently unproductive. Accordingly, we are in a position where we must call new industrial action.

‘We are today announcing that junior doctors in England will hold another 72-hour full walkout between 0700 on Wednesday 14 June and 0700 on Saturday 17 June.

‘And if the government doesn’t change their position, we will strike throughout the summer.

‘This means we will call a minimum of three days of action every month for the duration of our mandate for industrial action.’

• See editorial