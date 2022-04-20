Julian Assange Must Be Freed!

JOE BRACK from the Julian Assange Defence Committee spoke to News Line yesterday after the Westminster Magistrates Court gave Home Secretary Patel the go-ahead to extradite Julian Assange to the United States.

He said: ‘Judge Baraister in Westminster today saw equivalence between the US Espionage Act & the UK Official Secrets Act which would criminalise the publication of government secrets.

‘They are secret for a reason. They are irrefutable evidence of the most heinous criminality. War crimes. Crimes against humanity. Supplying arms and military intelligence to terrorists, false flag operations and endless propaganda.

‘Expose war criminality, and crimes against humanity! Then you now face 175 years in Colorado Super-max and destruction of your life.

‘After this verdict, this is the threat we now all face. Existential, authoritarian and ruthless.

‘Journalism is now a crime, punishable, without presumption, neither jury, nor defence allowed.

‘This is the future they have for us – a boot stamping on a human face, forever.

‘Home secretary, Priti Patel, now holds the hangman’s pen to mark her bloody imprint to Julian Assange’s extradition.

‘The State cannot stop the work so they attack the man. Their thinking is warped to US interests.’

Guille Marin from Colombia told News Line: ‘Julian Assange must be released immediately. He has not committed any crimes.

‘Freedom for all journalists, who have been accused of the same crime in different places in the world.

‘In Colombia, journalists are put in prison and the get killed.

‘They expose the truth on how corrupt the government are. That’s why I have come here today.’

Carolina Graterol, a film maker from Venezuala, told News Line: ‘Today is the day of the death of democracy and the rule of law in the UK.

‘Today Priti Patel takes a break from her crusade to send refugees to Rwanda to take a decision to extradite Julian Assange.

‘The system is broken, they praise the ones that lie and imprison the ones who speak the truth.’

Also at the protest, Andrew Morris said: ‘This is not a court case. The decision has been made to extradite Julian Assange.

‘The only chance of the extradition to be stopped is that the international court of Human Rights intervenes.’

Sevan Janson said: ‘I am here today for what Julian Assange revealed on Wiki- leaks on the illegal war in Iraq. He has opened up the world.

‘It is wrong that he is in prison for telling the truth.’