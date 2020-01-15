Johnson willing to scrap Iran deal for ‘Trump deal’

TORY PM Johnson, yesterday morning stated he is willing to scrap the Iran nuclear deal in favour of a ‘Trump deal’.

Then, in a move to break the Iran deal, the UK, France and Germany gave the EU official notice they will trigger the ‘dispute mechanism resolution’.

Pulling the trigger on the ‘dispute mechanism resolution’ requires Iran to fully comply with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) or the deal will be scrapped and full sanctions reimposed.

Following the US’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the deal in May 2018, Iran began dropping its commitments under it, and the US ratcheted up sanctions.

This latest move, initiated by the UK, France and Germany, comes after a vicious US attack on Iran and the murder of the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards General Soleimani.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast yesterday morning, Johnson said he recognised US concerns that the deal was ‘flawed’, but there had to be a way of ‘stopping Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

‘If we’re going to get rid of the JCPOA we need a replacement … Let’s replace it with the Trump deal,’ he said.

In a joint statement, the UK, France and Germany said Iran was not ‘meeting its commitments’ and they were referring the issue to the body which enforces the agreement to try and ensure Tehran ‘complied with the terms of the existing agreement as soon as possible.’

The UK, France and German statement cynically claimed: ‘We do this in good faith with the overarching objective of preserving the JCPOA and in the sincere hope of finding a way forward to resolve the impasse through constructive diplomatic dialogue, while preserving the agreement and remaining within its framework.’

The procedure that the EU states are embarking on will see the current deal completely scrapped by the UN Security Council, then there will be an attempt to foist Trump’s deal onto the UN to replace it.

