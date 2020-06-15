Israel sentences child to 10 years – Syria launches new offensive in Idlib

ISRAEL has sentenced a Palestinian child, Hammoudeh Khader Sheikh, to 10 years in prison, Quds News Network reported yesterday.

The boy, 15, from occupied East Jerusalem, southern West Bank, was shot and injured by occupation soldiers on August 15, 2019, while with his friend Naseem Imkafeh, 15, whom the soldiers killed.

Israeli authorities alleged that the youths attempted to stab Israeli soldiers near the entrance of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

According to Addameer, Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, 150 children between 16 and 18 years of age and 20 children below the age of 16 are currently imprisoned by the Israeli occupation.

Hammoudeh Khader Sheikh was sentenced on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Syrian forces are gearing up to launch a fresh offensive against Takfiri terrorists in Idlib after Turkey failed to live up to its commitments under a deal with Russia.

A senior Syrian field source said the Syrian army has sent big military reinforcements to contact lines with armed terrorist groups in the Idlib countryside after its positions came under frequent attack by the militant groups.

The source told Sputnik Arabic that the movements of the militants have become ‘completely exposed to the monitoring units of the Syrian army’.

Government forces, the source said, had destroyed the militants’ armoured vehicles and military equipment and foiled their attempts to attack army positions over the past week.

The US occupation forces on Monday continued to reinforce their positions in the Syrian al-Jazeera area in a new and a flagrant violation of international law, sending a convoy of 40 vehicles loaded with logistic equipment and materials to support their illegitimate bases in Syrian territories.

Civil sources in Sweideya village in al-Ya’rubiyah area said that the US occupation forces brought in a convoy during the last few hours via al-Walid border crossing.

The convoy consisted of oil tanker trucks, trucks, and transporters loaded with cement sheets which are used by the US occupation forces to build walls to protect their bases.